CEO of Rosneft says BP still remains major stakeholder

June 18 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil
major Rosneft, said on Saturday that BP still
remains its largest private shareholder despite having announced
its departure in February after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum,
Sechin, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said
BP also still owns stakes in large-scale Rosneft projects
including Taas Yuriakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Yermak Neftegaz.
He said dividends accruing to BP would be transferred to
special accounts, but did not elaborate further.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)