CEO of Rosneft says BP still remains major stakeholder

June 18 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil
major Rosneft, said on Saturday that BP still
remains its largest private shareholder despite having announced
its departure in February after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
Numerous Western companies, including oil majors, have left
Russia since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb.
24.
Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum,
Sechin, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said
BP also still owns stakes in large-scale Rosneft projects
including Taas Yuriakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Yermak Neftegaz.
"All these actions speak of a desire to remain an active
participant in the Rosneft company and to wait out the
disadvantageous geopolitical situation without real losses,"
Sechin said.
BP could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.
"The withdrawal announcement was unexpected for Rosneft and
unfounded from the point of view of the successful 30-year
partnership of our companies," Sechin said.
He also said that BP had received $36 billion from its
Russian business since 2003, for an investment of $10 billion.
BP said on Feb. 27 that it was divesting its 19.75% stake in
Rosneft ended three decades of partnership between the two
companies and would take a charge of up to $25 billion, without
saying how it planned to extricate itself.
At the time, Rosneft accounted for around half of BP's oil
and gas reserves and a third of its production.
BP received revenue from Rosneft in the form of dividends
totalling around $640 million in 2021, roughly 3% of its overall
cash flow from operations.
Sechin said that BP's dividend would be transferred to
special accounts, without elaborating. Russia has imposed
capital controls and restricted cross-border transfers of
foreign currencies to weather Ukraine-related sanctions.
Rosneft promised to pay a record dividend of 41.66 roubles
($0.7715) per share on its 2021 results, or 50% of its net
profit.
Speaking at the forum, Sechin also criticised the West for
its sanctions policy, saying that ditching Russian oil and gas
would be "energy suicide" for Europe, mirroring Putin's earlier
comments.
He said the sanctions had effectively put paid to efforts to
engineer a transition to green energy.
Sechin said the world was facing a long-term oil deficit due
to underinvestment, and needed additional investments of $400
billion by 2030 in order to overcome the shortfall.
However, he said the level of investment was unlikely to be
achieved and shortages could persist for long time.
