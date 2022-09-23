Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
433.10 GBX   -5.49%
01:23pCMS : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11:11aOil Stocks Slump as WTI Drops Below $80/Barrel
MT
09:56aBP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

09/23/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

23.09.2022 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 September 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 13,111,173 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 8,064,346 1,754,110 3,292,717
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 455.7500 455.7500 455.7500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 428.3500 428.3500 428.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 440.1831 438.0080 438.4556

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c.  (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 440.1831 8,064,346
Cboe (UK) - BXE 438.0080 1,754,110
Cboe (UK) - CXE 438.4556 3,292,717

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5191A_1-2022-9-23.pdf

 

 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  23 September 2022

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,662,657,405
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  1,030,656,711
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  19,698,396,616

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


23.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1449347  23.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449347&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
