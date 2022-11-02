Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
486.45 GBX   +1.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

11/02/2022 | 03:01am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

02.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 1 November 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,991,419 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 November 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,071,724 850,821 1,068,874
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 486.90 486.80 486.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 480.70 481.00 481.00
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 485.3957 485.2437 485.4804

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 485.3957 3,071,724
Cboe (UK)/BXE 485.2437 850,821
Cboe (UK)/CXE 485.4804 1,068,874

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9920E_1-2022-11-1.pdf

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476889  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 235 B - -
Net income 2022 -402 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,57 $
Average target price 6,24 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC47.19%101 782
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION82.89%456 316
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.66%195 629
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-14.60%63 155
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION86.28%56 654
PHILLIPS 6648.19%50 169