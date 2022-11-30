Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:45 2022-11-30 am EST
497.50 GBX   +1.11%
01:51pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:15pStrikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
12:06pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: European markets in the green; US GDP rises
AN
CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

11/30/2022 | 01:51pm EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

30.11.2022 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 November 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,311,895 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 November 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,879,151 1,031,430 3,401,314
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 502.40 502.40 502.40
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 492.45 492.45 492.45
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 498.9683 498.9560 499.0724

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 498.9683 5,879,151
Cboe (UK)/BXE 498.9560 1,031,430
Cboe (UK)/CXE 499.0724 3,401,314

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1609I_1-2022-11-30.pdf

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


30.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1502283  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
