CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Hina Nagarajan as a non-executive director. Her appointment will take effect from 1 March 2023.

Ms Nagarajan has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Spirits Limited (Diageo plc's listed Indian subsidiary) since July 2021. Ms Nagarajan is also a member of the Board of The Advertising Standards Council of India and is a Director and Co-chairperson of International Spirits and Wines Association of India. Prior to joining Diageo, Ms Nagarajan spent over 30 years in the FMCG industry and held several leadership positions at Reckitt, Mary Kay India and Nestle India.

Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Hina to bp. Hina has a proven track record in business transformation and development in complex emerging markets. In particular, she brings deep and wide-ranging experience in customer-focused FMCG businesses, an area of increasing strategic importance for bp. The board will benefit greatly from her insights and experience and we look forward to working with her."

At the date of this announcement Ms Nagarajan is currently the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at United Spirits Limited (Diageo plc's listed Indian subsidiary). Within the last five years, Ms Nagarajan has been a Non-Executive Director at two other companies which were publicly quoted during such time: Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc and Seychelles Breweries Limited. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.





