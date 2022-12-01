Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
489.45 GBX   -1.62%
12:51pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:36pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:34pBp : announces non-executive director appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

12/01/2022 | 12:51pm EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Director Declaration

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3) BP p.l.c. announces that Amanda Blanc, Independent Non-Executive Director, will become a member of the People & Governance Committee and the Remuneration Committee, effective 1 January 2023.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1503471  01.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 230 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,94 $
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC52.13%107 337
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.65%458 531
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.34%213 029
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.10%72 551
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION90.36%57 088
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION77.90%51 514