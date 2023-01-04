Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
465.85 GBX   -3.62%
01:34pBP Plans to Boost Oil Investments in Gulf of Mexico, Texas Operations
MT
01:16pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:02pMiners, oil majors limit gains for FTSE 100
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

01/04/2023 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

04.01.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 4 January 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 3,905,006 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 November 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 1,952,503 390,501 1,562,002
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 473.70 473.50 473.70
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 465.10 465.15 465.10
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 468.8604 469.0066 468.8671

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 468.8604 1,952,503
Cboe (UK)/BXE 469.0066 390,501
Cboe (UK)/CXE 468.8671 1,562,002

 

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7193L_1-2023-1-4.pdf

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1527689  04.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BP PLC
01:34pBP Plans to Boost Oil Investments in Gulf of Mexico, Texas Operations
MT
01:16pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:02pMiners, oil majors limit gains for FTSE 100
AN
11:04aEuropean Equities Continue Strong Start to 2023 in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:36aAngola oil firm Sonangol sees IPO by 2027, to seek listing abroad
RE
09:18aBP raises oil investments in the U.S. as inflation hits
RE
07:22aMarkets upbeat as eyes turn to Fed minutes
AN
05:23aUK midcap stocks near one month highs; Fed minutes eyed
RE
02:01aCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/03Bp P.L.C. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 228 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 756 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,79 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC1.78%105 198
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.00%438 639
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.39%195 994
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.33%72 664
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.70%51 984
PHILLIPS 660.00%47 750