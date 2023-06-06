Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44:45 2023-06-06 am EDT
466.05 GBX   -1.46%
04:01aCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:00aStocks flat; oil slips amid US recession fear
AN
06/05BP Enters US Fleet Partnership with FedEx -- OPIS
DJ
CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

06/06/2023 | 04:01am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / First quarter interim dividend for 2023 - Payment of dividends in sterling
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

06.06.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 June 2023

 

BP p.l.c.

First quarter interim dividend for 2023

Payments of dividends in sterling

 

On 2 May 2023, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the first quarter of 2023 would be US$0.06610 per ordinary share (US$0.3966 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 23 June 2023 to shareholders on the share register on 12 May 2023. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the first quarter 2023 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 31 May and 2 June 2023 (£1 = US$1.24509). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 23 June 2023 will be:

 

5.3089 pence per share.

 

Details of the first quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.


 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1649893  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
