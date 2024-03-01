EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as chair of Origin Materials, Inc. on 1 March 2024.
