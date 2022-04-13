Castrol Continues Support for Roush Fenway Keselowski Carbon Neutrality

Fans have the chance to win NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski’s race-worn fire suit

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) is proud to announce it is bringing back the carbon neutral No. 6 Ford powered by Castrol at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24. RFK Co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski will be behind the wheel of the Castrol Mustang in the now iconic all-white paint scheme. RFK became the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005178/en/

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) is proud to announce it is bringing back the carbon neutral No. 6 Ford powered by Castrol at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24. #drivingforchange Image credit: Castrol.

The initiative is part of Castrol’s ongoing relationship with RFK and is another step toward supporting its partners in achieving their lower carbon ambitions. RFK continues to make strides on its carbon neutral journey, having been able to achieve reductions across Scope 1, 2 and certain 3 emissions associated with the team and in accordance with internationally recognized PAS2060 standard that RFK utilized in becoming carbon neutral.

RFK achieved a 40% reduction in absolute carbon emissions from Scope 1 and 2 (twice their initial goal of 20%) and a 23% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions. Reductions at these levels were planned for 2022 but achieved a full year ahead of schedule.*

Beginning at the Talladega race both RFK cars will be using motor oils specially formulated for RFK by Castrol with more than 50% RRBO (re-refined base oil). Re-refined oil, on average, is 50% lower lifecycle carbon emissions vs. ordinary/conventional oil.**

Prior to the race on Sunday, Castrol will lead a community-wide clean-up with Keselowski and fellow RFK driver Chris Buescher, who pilots the No. 17 car, on Friday April 22 (which is also Earth Day) in Oxford, Ala. Fans across the country are invited to join in the efforts by posting pictures to Instagram of their own clean-ups with the hashtag #drivingforchange for a chance to win Keselowski’s race-worn, fire suit. Consumers must post pictures of their local clean ups by May 8.

“Since RFK’s milestone commitment to carbon neutrality last year, we at Castrol have continued to look for ways to help drive change and to support our partner RFK,” said Castrol's Vice President of Marketing, Americas Rayne Pacek. “And we’re excited to get fans involved this year in the community clean up and to have Chris and Brad leading the charge in Oxford, in addition to raising awareness on the track.”

Speaking about RFK’s carbon neutral journey Brad Keselowski said, “None of us can change the world overnight by ourselves, but every bit counts and I’m proud to be working alongside Castrol to raise awareness. I hope that RFK and Castrol can help inspire others and help to drive change.”

“We’re thrilled to work with both Castrol and RFK to help make Oxford, Ala., even more beautiful,” said Alton Craft, Mayor of Oxford, Alabama. “We hope that our efforts can help inspire fans across the country to chip in – a chance for them to win Brad’s white fire suit doesn’t hurt, either!”

Anyone interested in learning more about Castrol’s #drivingforchange initiative should go here.

*Reductions were made in accordance with the BSI PAS2060 standard for carbon neutrality, whereby an organization commits to reduce carbon emissions within their measured boundary and to report on that progress. Both the measured boundary and emission reductions have been assessed in accordance with BSI PAS2060 and the achievement of carbon neutrality has been assured by ERM CVS, a third-party assurer. RFK’s QES available upon request.

**April 14, 2018 IFEU Heidelberg, LCA for regeneration of waste oil to base oil. Nabil Abdalla, Horst Fehrenbach. Based on the average greenhouse gas emissions associated with four used oil re-refining production processes compared to crude oil refining as calculated by the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 35th season of competition in 2022, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner himself in the NASCAR Truck Series, joins the ownership fold while piloting the iconic No. 6 Ford, and brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Keep Alabama Beautiful

Keep Alabama Beautiful (KALB) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving the state of Alabama and believes that everyone deserves to live in a clean and healthy environment. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Alabama Beautiful (KALB) is the partnership of more than 150 organizations and communities in Alabama. Individuals, organizations and corporations are the strength of KALB and seek to increase awareness of ways to maintain a clean and beautiful state. Our mission is to enable volunteers throughout Alabama to improve litter prevention practices, recycling, beautification and community greening efforts. Our vision is a clean and beautiful Alabama.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005178/en/