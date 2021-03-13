Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 11:37:40 am
323.45 GBX   +1.19%
CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE : International Women's Day 2021
PU
03/12BP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
03/12PRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
Choose to challenge: International Women's Day 2021

03/13/2021 | 11:39am EST
Employees from around the world shared their stories of challenging the status quo as part of an Instagram Live to mark International Women's Day. Meet the seven change-makers and watch excerpts from their interviews, in which they talk about career paths, work culture and stepping out of their comfort zone

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 16:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,14x
Yield 2020 6,07%
Capitalization 91 023 M 90 892 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,75 $
Last Close Price 4,50 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC26.94%90 892
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.34%262 349
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.10%214 907
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.67%186 668
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.21%79 936
NESTE OYJ-9.87%48 897
