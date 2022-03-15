Log in
Church of England funds press TotalEnergies to exit Russia
RE
BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
European ADRs Climb Higher in Monday Trading
MT
Church of England funds press TotalEnergies to exit Russia

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station in Courbevoie

(Reuters) - The Church of England's Pensions Board and the manager of the church's investment fund said on Tuesday they will reconsider their shareholding in French energy giant TotalEnergies over the company's decision to not cut its business ties with Russia.

In a joint letter to the energy major's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, the pension board and the Church Commissioners for England requested that TotalEnergies urgently reconsider its decision, noting it was at odds with the actions taken by many of its peers.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has condemned Russia's aggression, but has not followed the example of British peers BP and Shell, both of whom are withdrawing from Russia.

It was not immediately clear how large a stake the church's funds hold in TotalEnergies. They did not respond to requests for comment on the question.

The church's letter comes after two French NGOs - Greenpeace France and Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) France - said they planned to take legal action against TotalEnergies over possible human rights abuses unless it cuts its business ties with Russia.

Russia represented 24% of TotalEnergies' proven reserves and 17% of its combined oil and gas production in 2020, company documents show.

Activist investor Clearway Capital has also written to the board of TotalEnergies asking it to exit its operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

(The story has been refiled to fix reporting credit)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.16% 360.65 Delayed Quote.7.87%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) 0.31% 45.92 Delayed Quote.2.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.24% 98.69 Delayed Quote.36.01%
SHELL PLC -1.72% 2004.5 End-of-day quote.23.60%
TIM S.A. 0.08% 12.72 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.01% 45.755 Real-time Quote.2.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -13.04% 104.75 Delayed Quote.77.39%
WTI -5.82% 95.4 Delayed Quote.42.12%
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 9 667 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 91 186 M 91 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,2%
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,71 $
Average target price 6,19 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Melody B. Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC7.87%90 145
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33.81%346 647
CHEVRON CORPORATION42.07%324 696
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.14%201 149
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-5.51%72 917
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.24.55%44 219