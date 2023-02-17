Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:09 2023-02-17 am EST
560.50 GBX   -1.25%
05:16aDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
02/16BP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
02/16U.S. official says Russia's crude output cut signals unsold oil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/17/2023 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

17.02.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		 American Depositary Shares (each representing 6 ordinary shares of $0.25)
US0556221044
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the Restricted Share Plan II scheme, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

Nil
6,019

 
d) Aggregated information
 
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 
6,019
 
Nil consideration (market value $40.88)
 
Nil (market value $246,056.72)
 
e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

Nil
3,059

 
d) Aggregated information
 
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 
3,059
 
Nil consideration (market value £5.60)
 
Nil (market value £17,130.40)
 
e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


17.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

81005  17.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BP PLC
05:16aDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
02/16BP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
02/16U.S. official says Russia's crude output cut signals unsold oil
RE
02/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Late Trading
MT
02/16BP : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/16BP Eyes Expanded US Convenience, Mobility Footprint With $1.3 Billion Deal to Buy Trave..
MT
02/16Service Properties Trust Agrees to Amend TravelCenters of America Leases After BP Acqui..
MT
02/16TravelCenters Shares Surge to Multi-Year High After BP Deal
DJ
02/16BP buys TravelCenters of America for USD1.3 billion
AN
02/16BP to Acquire TravelCenters of America for $1.3 Billion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,9x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,82 $
Average target price 7,29 $
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC19.52%123 077
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.23%472 410
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.60%186 527
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.34%75 671
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.69%57 436
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION7.50%51 649