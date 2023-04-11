Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:25:23 2023-04-11 am EDT
537.75 GBX   +1.10%
10:51aDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
09:33aHarbour Energy and bp agree to develop the Viking CCS project
AQ
09:18aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/11/2023 | 10:51am EDT
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

11.04.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)              Volume(s)
£5.319                   60
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 60
 
£5.319
 
£319.14
e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)                   Volume(s)
£5.319                         72
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 72
 
£5.319
 
£382.97
e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 


11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

82465  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605073&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 236 B - -
Net income 2023 17 237 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,55x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,61 $
Average target price 7,65 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC12.00%116 702
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.31%466 291
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.73%180 077
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION25.20%96 321
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.56%57 959
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION6.50%49 695
