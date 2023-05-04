Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-05-04 am EDT
476.50 GBX   -2.18%
02:21pDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
01:21pDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
09:00aCredit Suisse Trims Price Target on BP to GBP6.10 From GBP6.30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/04/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

04.05.2023 / 20:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

EDIP deferred shares 2022 award

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 2 May 2023 the following conditional share awards (the "Awards") were made to the executive directors under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan").  The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2022 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023.

Level of award

The Awards represent thirty-three per cent of the 2022 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 27 April 2023 (£5.29).

Number of shares subject to award

Name Award
Bernard Looney                147,567 ordinary shares
Murray Auchincloss 87,584 ordinary shares

 

These awards will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest. 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction 147,567 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

Nil consideration
147,567

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
147,567
 
Nil consideration. Market value £5.29
 
Nil consideration. Market value £780,629.43
e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction 87,584 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Volume(s)

Nil consideration
87,584

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
87,584
 
Nil consideration. Market value £5.29
 
Nil consideration. Market value £463,319.36
e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


04.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

82965  04.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BP PLC
02:21pDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
01:21pDd : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
09:00aCredit Suisse Trims Price Target on BP to GBP6.10 From GBP6.30, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
09:00aBP : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07:43aBP : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:01aMoving Shell head office not a priority, CEO says
RE
04:40aUNISON calls for tougher taxes on energy profits
AQ
04:32aWells Fargo cuts Flutter; Shore says 'sell' CMC
AN
05/03BP : Q1: Another quarter boosted by trading, but the buyback outlook is disappointing..
Alphavalue
05/03Raymond James Trims Price Target on BP to $47 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 225 B - -
Net income 2023 19 691 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,52x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 7,71 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC2.57%107 697
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.15%436 359
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.99%188 053
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION33.16%108 192
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.43%46 701
PHILLIPS 66-8.98%44 041
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer