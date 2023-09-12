BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBernard Looney
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief executive officer / Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBP p.l.c.
b)LEI213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 
Price(s)
Volume(s)

£5.173
60

 
d)Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		 
60
 
£5.173
 
£310.38
e)Date of the transaction11 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJulia Emanuele
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBP p.l.c.
b)LEI213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 
Price(s)
Volume(s)

£5.173
73

 
d)Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		 
73
 
£5.173
 
£377.63
e)Date of the transaction11 September 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

