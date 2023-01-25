Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-01-25 am EST
474.70 GBX   -0.12%
01:36pDd : BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
09:38aRoyal Opera House cuts ties with long-term sponsor BP
AN
01/24Exxon halts routine gas flaring in the Permian, wants others to follow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01/25/2023 | 01:36pm EST
BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer 
b Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a Name  BP p.l.c.
b LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp IST Deferred Annual Bonus Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)
Nil

Volume(s)
1,300

 
d Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
1,300
 
Nil consideration (market value £4.83)
 
Nil (market value £6,279)
 
e Date of the transaction 16 January 2023
f Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


25.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

80633  25.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
