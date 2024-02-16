16.02.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief financial officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Individual Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Nil Volume(s) 69,169
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
69,169
Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
Nil (market value £332,529.97)
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief financial officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Group Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Nil Volume(s) 93,377
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
93,377
Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
Nil (market value £448,909.93)
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief financial officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of restricted share units pursuant to the bp Restricted Share Plan II, after adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Nil Volume(s) 25,060
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
25,060
Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
Nil (market value £120,475.95)
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Julia Emanuele
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Nil Volume(s) 6,382
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
6,382
Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
Nil (market value £30,681.47)
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Julia Emanuele
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of restricted share units pursuant to the bp Restricted Share Plan II, after adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Nil Volume(s) 12,793
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
12,793
Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
Nil (market value £61,502.35)
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
16.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
BP p.l.c. is one of the world's leading oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and distribution (77.5%): At the end of 2022, the group had 7 refineries (including 3 in the United States) and a network of 20,650 service stations (including 7,750 in the United States);
- exploration and production of hydrocarbon (22.1%): oil (1,214,000 million barrels produced per day) and natural gas (201.1 million m3 produced per day);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (29.5%) and other (70.5%).