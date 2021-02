One year on from our ambition launch, Bernard looks back at the initial steps bp has taken in our #bpnetzero journey and shares his pride in the team that delivered despite the challenges of the global pandemic. Plus, watch this review of the year in 60 seconds



Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BP plc published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 17:06:00 UTC.