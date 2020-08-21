Log in
Exclusive: Draft EU methane strategy shies away from binding emissions standards

08/21/2020 | 12:56pm EDT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Union's long-awaited plan to curb emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane will not impose binding standards on natural gas sold in the bloc, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Methane is nearly 90 times more potent than CO2 in its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and is emitted from leaky pipelines and infrastructure, and is often burned off at oil and gas fields. It is also produced in farming.

As the world's biggest importer of natural gas, the EU is facing pressure from investors, climate campaigners and some fossil fuel companies to set binding methane emissions limits on gas sold in Europe.

While the EU regulates methane emissions from gas burned in the bloc, it doesn't do so for emissions during the production or transport of gas imports, so those emissions don't show up in the tally of greenhouse gases linked to Europe's gas-fuelled power plants, nor are they are counted in the EU's climate goals.

The EU's methane strategy draft, due to be published by the European Commission next month, does not propose further methane emission standards but commits to "explore" them, without fixing a date.

Rather, it will propose legislation next year requiring oil and gas companies to better monitor and report methane emissions, and repair leaks.

The EU executive will then consider standards by 2025 to stop industry venting and flaring methane, practices that release the gas into the atmosphere or deliberately burn it.

VOLUNTARY TARGETS

Yet having the desired policy effect may prove difficult and there could be disagreements over any data used to analyse emissions. Much of the EU's gas comes from Russia, Norway and Algeria.

The Commission does not comment on unpublished drafts, which are subject to change until adopted.

Some fuel companies, including Shell and BP, have already set voluntary targets to curb methane emissions.

However, campaigners say such efforts alone are insufficient, especially because recent satellite imagery and aerial surveillance have shown actual methane emissions significantly higher than levels reported by industry in some countries, including the United States.

"What we learnt from the U.S. is that voluntary agreements, data and transparency in and of themselves do not deliver reductions as needed," said Poppy Kalesi, global energy policy director at the Environmental Defense Fund.

"Reducing methane emissions from oil and gas is one of the most immediate, cost-effective options to slow the rate of global warming."

By Kate Abnett

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.23% 273.35 Delayed Quote.-41.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.36% 43.76 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.29% 74.831 Delayed Quote.18.13%
WTI -2.85% 41.646 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -18 735 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 73 643 M 73 301 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,87 $
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-41.32%73 301
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD37.50%177 412
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.79%174 711
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%67 174
NESTE OYJ38.94%39 201
PTT-17.05%32 945
