Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:34 2022-11-04 am EDT
499.40 GBX   +1.20%
07:17aExclusive-Trinidad asks U.S. to allow Venezuelan gas imports for LNG plant
RE
11/03LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 outperforms, FTSE 250 falls after BoE
AN
11/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Trinidad asks U.S. to allow Venezuelan gas imports for LNG plant

11/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trinidad and Tobago's Energy Minister Stuart Young poses for a photograph, in Paramaribo

PORT OF SPAIN (Reuters) - The government of Trinidad and Tobago is asking the United States to authorize Venezuelan gas imports to restart an idled liquefaction train in the Caribbean nation, four sources close to the talks said.

Under U.S. sanctions, companies and governments must obtain authorization from the U.S. Department of Treasury to do business with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA.

Trinidad's past requests for U.S. approval have gone unanswered, but the U.S. Biden administration's willingness to ease some sanctions on Venezuela if President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition progress in talks for a presidential election could provide a new opportunity.

The gas would mainly come from Venezuela's Dragon field off the country's eastern cost, where PDVSA has found reserves of 4.2 trillion cubic feet (TCF). The project was headed for production almost a decade ago, but stalled over lack of capital and partners, and sanctions.

If approved, its gas could restart an idled liquefaction train with a 500 million cubic feet per day (cf/d) capacity at Trinidad's flagship Atlantic LNG project. The facility is a venture mainly including Shell, BP and state-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC).

The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. Shell and NGC referred questions to the country's energy ministry, which did not reply to a request for comment. BP did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"All we need is access to additional natural gas supply, right next door, to immediate proven resources of gas in Venezuela," said Trinidad's energy minister Stuart Young last month.

YEARS OF WORK AHEAD

Trinidad is Latin America's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, with installed capacity to process 4.2 billion cf/d into LNG, petrochemicals and power. But its gas production is just under 3 billion cf/d.

Even if Washington granted Trinidad's request, it could take years of investment and development to bring Venezuelan gas to Trinidad and boost LNG to Europe.

"They don't see Trinidad's solution as being sufficiently immediate for Europe," one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Starting the field is expected to take intensive engineering work and subsea inspections to check its wellhead integrity, which have not been made in years, experts said.

Early talks between Trinidad and Venezuela have focused on building a 17 kilometer (10.5 mile) long gas line to connect the two nations, according to the sources.

A pipeline originally earmarked for transporting Dragon's gas has been taken over by the Colibri offshore project between Shell and Trinidad's Heritage Petroleum Co., which delivered first gas in March.

That project follows an amended production sharing contract for the Manatee gas field in Trinidad, which extends to Venezuela's Loran field.

But despite a years-long effort to reach a deal to jointly develop the gas reservoirs, the Venezuelan fields remains completely idled, with no infrastructure installed. Maduro in 2020 gave green light to Trinidad to begin gas output on its side.

"Minister Young is working very hard on it," Trinidad finance minister Colm Imbert said during a business meeting last week. "He has been the liaison between the United States and Venezuela...all in an effort to develop that project and get the United States to go along with getting Venezuela to send gas to us."

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Port of Spain and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.26% 499.85 Delayed Quote.49.32%
BRENT OIL 3.39% 97.68 Delayed Quote.21.57%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.32% 291.8345 Real-time Quote.66.41%
SHELL PLC 1.22% 2522.14 Delayed Quote.53.63%
WTI 3.81% 91.382 Delayed Quote.18.06%
All news about BP PLC
07:17aExclusive-Trinidad asks U.S. to allow Venezuelan gas imports for LNG plant
RE
11/03LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 outperforms, FTSE 250 falls after BoE
AN
11/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03Investors are still reeling from Powell's speech
MS
11/03BP : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
11/03Berenberg Lifts BP's PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
11/03Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Cognizant, Hiscox, Estee La..
MS
11/03LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Peel Hunt reinitiates Tullow Oil with 'buy'
AN
11/03Cms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/02BP Picks Siem Offshore's PSV Siem Symphony for Canada Contract
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 235 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 342 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,1x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,52 $
Average target price 6,38 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC49.32%100 621
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.57%457 542
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.90%196 199
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-11.02%65 240
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION84.72%55 396
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION72.69%50 006