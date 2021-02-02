Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/02 09:39:48 am
256.05 GBX   -4.14%
09:38aExxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow
RE
09:29aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BioNTech, Apple, Ford
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow

02/02/2021 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday posted its first annual loss as a public company as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy prices and reduced the value of its shale gas properties by more than $20 billion.

Exxon last year slashed spending on new projects by nearly a third, outlined plans to cut up to 15% of its workforce while adding $21 billion to its debt to cover its spending and restructuring.

The changes come amid "the most challenging market conditions Exxon has ever experienced," said Chief Executive Darren Woods, and over time will cut costs by $6 billion a year compared to 2019.

The company reported a net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020, on the write down and losses in oil production and refining, compared with a full-year profit of $14.34 billion in 2019.

Exxon shares rose 2% to $45.80% at market open.

OILMAN JOINS BOARD

The company remains under fire from environmentalists and activist investors pushing for a board overhaul and a strategy to transition to cleaner fuels. Exxon pushed back against their calls for clean energy expertise, naming the former head of Malaysia's state oil company, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, to its board. It is in discussions with other candidates, the company added.

Other oil majors posted losses for the year as pandemic-related travel restrictions cut fuel demand and triggered huge writedowns. Rivals BP and Chevron posted annual losses.

Royal Dutch Shell reports financial results Thursday.

Exxon posted a net loss of $20.2 billion, or $4.70 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $5.69 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year ago. Excluding the impairment and other charges, the company earned 3 cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation of a one-cent gain, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"The turnaround story will take some time," said Biraj Borkhataria, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, noting that the company is not yet covering its dividend and capital spending with cash from operations.

LOWER OUTPUT IN OIL AND REFINING

Exxon's oil and gas output was 3.7 million barrels of oil and gas per day in the quarter, down 8% compared with a year earlier.

Exploration and production, Exxon's largest business, lost $18.5 billion in the fourth quarter on the natural gas asset impairments, compared with a profit of $6.1 billion the year prior.

Its chemicals business earned $691 million on better margins in part from lower oil prices, up from a loss of $355 million a year ago. Refining lost $1.2 billion, compared with profit of $898 million last year, on weak margins and lower output as the pandemic limited global travel.

The writedown lays bare the size of the miscalculation that the company made in 2010 when it paid $30 billion for U.S. shale oil and gas producer XTO Energy. The writedown also included properties in Argentina and Canada.

The move to add a board member comes as Exxon looks to burnish its environmental credentials as hedge fund Engine No. 1 leads a proxy fight to nominate four candidates to Exxon's board.

"ExxonMobil shareholders deserve a board that works proactively to create long-term value, not defensively in the face of deteriorating returns and the threat of losing their seats," Engine No.1 said in a statement.

On Monday, Exxon said it would invest $3 billion on lower emission solutions through 2025 and created a business that will focus on commercializing its carbon capture technology.

(Corrects annual loss to previously reported net annual loss of $22.4 billion)

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham, Sriraj Kalluvila, Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)

By Jennifer Hiller


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.25% 261.55 Delayed Quote.4.83%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.42% 86.41 Delayed Quote.2.32%
CSR LIMITED 0.95% 5.32 End-of-day quote.1.72%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.11% 105.4116 Delayed Quote.3.06%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.18% 44.92 Delayed Quote.8.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.81% 57.88 Delayed Quote.6.19%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.45% 15.226 Real-time Quote.3.22%
TOTAL SE 1.39% 34.835 Real-time Quote.-2.11%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.11% 87.525 Delayed Quote.3.83%
WTI 2.68% 55.081 Delayed Quote.7.83%
All news about BP PLC
09:38aExxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow
RE
09:29aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BioNTech, Apple, Ford
08:29aShell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
RE
08:28aBP : 4Q 2020 pdf / 4.2 MB
PU
08:24aBP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
08:22aBP : Fourth quarter and full year 2020 results
AQ
07:35aBP Swings To Loss In 2020 As Divestment Program Continues Amid Calls For Clea..
MT
07:03aBP : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:47aBP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,36x
Yield 2020 7,49%
Capitalization 73 826 M 73 824 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,52 $
Last Close Price 3,65 $
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC4.83%73 824
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.98%189 932
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.53%164 411
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.78%70 670
NESTE OYJ1.05%55 456
PTT-7.65%37 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ