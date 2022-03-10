Factbox-Countries, companies shun Russian crude oil over Ukraine invasion

The United States imposed a wide ban on Russian oil and gas imports, while Britain said it would stop buying its oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

The European Union has said it will also aim to wean itself off a dependency on Russian hydrocarbons.

Germany, which imports about a third of its crude from Russia, however, has warned a ban could plunge the EU's biggest economy into chaos, and Bulgaria has said it would likely seek an exemption from any EU ban.

Following are actions announced by major energy companies:

- Shell became one of the first major Western oil companies to announce on March 8 that it would stop buying Russian crude and phase out its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons.

- France's TotalEnergies said on March 7 it had stopped buying oil from Russia, although one of its landlocked refineries in Germany continued to receive Russian crude by pipeline.

- Italian energy group Eni, in which the biggest shareholder is the Italian state, announced on March 9 it was suspending the purchase of oil from Russia.

- BP on Feb. 28 cancelled all fuel oil loadings from the Russian Black Sea port of Taman, sources familiar with the matter said. BP also buys Russian oil products loaded at the Russian ports of Novorossiisk, Nakhodka and Ust-Luga.

