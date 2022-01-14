Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/14 07:07:23 am
388.9 GBX   +1.30%
07:02aFor BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race
RE
06:03aBP : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:09aMarks & Spencer, bp Agree to Extend Food Stores Deal to 2030
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race

01/14/2022 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A BP Pulse electric vehicle charging point is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car.

The milestone will mark a significant moment for BP which wants to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles (EV).

EV charging has for years been a loss-making business as a whole for BP and rivals as they invest heavily in its expansion. The division is not expected to turn profitable before 2025 but on a margin basis, BP's fast battery charging points, which can replenish a battery within minutes, are nearing levels they see from filling up with petrol.

"If I think about a tank of fuel versus a fast charge, we are nearing a place where the business fundamentals on the fast charge are better than they are on the fuel," BP's head of customers and products Emma Delaney told Reuters.

Strong and rising demand for rapid battery chargers in Britain and Europe, has already brought profit margins close to those for traditional petrol filling, she said.

Delaney did not disclose profit and loss for EV charging or when overall profit from the business could eclipse traditional fuel. In 2020 BP reported a gross margins for retail fuel sales of $3.5 billion. Its customers and products division made $2.6 billion in net profit in the first nine months of 2021, around 17% of the company's total profit.

The company also said that electricity sales for EV charging grew 45% in the third quarter of 2021 from the previous quarter.

According to consultancy Thunder Said Energy, the traditional fuel retail margin at petrol stations is about 17 cents per gallon, roughly 0.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

London-based BP plans to grow its EV charging business in the coming years to 70,000 charging points by 2030 from 11,000 now.

Like rivals including Royal Dutch Shell, BP's retail business, which includes fuel sales and convenience stores, is highly profitable and central in its energy transition strategy.

"Overall, we see a huge opportunity in fast charging for consumers and businesses, as well as fleet services more generally - that's where we see the growth, and where we see the margins," Delaney said.

Shell aims to have 500,000 charging points globally by 2025. On Thursday it opened its first ultra-fast EV charging station in London, which can charge 80% of a car battery in 10 minutes.

While rivals like Shell are investing in a range of charging technologies including tens of thousands of slower, low voltage, on-street charging points in Britain and elsewhere, BP is focusing on fast and ultra-fast charging technology.

"We've made a choice to really go after high speed, on the go charging - rather than slow lamppost charging for example," Delaney said.

Fast charging, defined as more than 50 kilowatt, and super-fast charging at more than 150 kilowatt, are however expensive to install as they require large investment in heavy-duty power infrastructure.

"Historically, many operators have struggled to make money out of EV charging, that's been like the worst kept secret in the industry," said Adrian Del Maestro, director at PwC Strategy&.

The drive to expand EV charging points also aims at keeping a strong stream of customers at BP's petrol stations and their adjacent convenience stores.

"There has been a land grab by charge point operators, including the oil majors, to buy real estate and build infrastructure, with a view to generating growth revenues in the future," Del Maestro said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.50% 389.75 Delayed Quote.16.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.33% 85.2 Delayed Quote.8.87%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.81% 21.795 Real-time Quote.11.96%
WTI 1.22% 82.77 Delayed Quote.9.79%
All news about BP PLC
07:02aFor BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race
RE
06:03aBP : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:09aMarks & Spencer, bp Agree to Extend Food Stores Deal to 2030
MT
04:49aM&S Food Extends Convenience Agreement With BP Until 2030
DJ
03:22aBP : M&S Food and bp extend successful forecourt convenience relationship
PU
01/13BP's head of technology David Eyton steps down
RE
01/12BP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01/12U.S. to hold record offshore wind auction next month in clean energy push
RE
01/11Biden spending bill ignites debate over dairy methane pollution
RE
01/11BP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 183 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 103 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,26 $
Average target price 5,57 $
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC16.16%103 578
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION15.43%299 017
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.05%244 431
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.06%217 883
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.02%78 860
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.27%45 012