Guyana's oil exports double, with Europe taking half of cargoes

*
Europe displaces Asia as top buyer of country's oil
*
Guyana's oil export revenue last year reaches $1.1 billion
*
Country's daily crude exports averaged 266,000 barrels in
2022
HOUSTON/GEORGETOWN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Guyana's oil
exports jumped 164% last year, boosted by growing output and
demand for the newest Latin American oil producer's light sweet
crudes, particularly in Europe, where thirsty refiners ramped up
imports to replace Russian supplies.
Since a consortium led by Exxon Mobil began pumping
in late 2019, Guyana's shipments have soared, bringing the South
American nation's oil export income to $1.1 billion last year,
according to official figures provided to Reuters.
The government's $1.1 billion share of oil revenue was up
sharply from a combined $409 million in profit and royalties in
2021. High global prices pushed its take above the country's
initial revenue forecast of $958 million.
Guyana, among the smallest and most underdeveloped nations
in South America, plans to use its oil wealth to industrialize,
adding a gas-fired power plant, new roads and solar energy
projects.
Following the startup of Exxon's second floating production
vessel last February, output ramped up and exports flowed as
European refiners were searching for alternatives to Russian oil
in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion.
Guyana is producing about 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
oil and aims to raise output to 1.64 million bpd by end of the
decade.
Guyana's exports averaged 265,693 bpd last year, more than
double the 100,645 bpd in 2021, according to shipping data from
Refinitiv Eikon. Europe was the largest receiver, taking 49% of
cargoes. Its volumes outpaced Asia, which had been the first
destination previously, taking 34% last year.
BUYER LIST EXPANDS
Producers also found new customers for the country's two
crude grades, shipping over 6 million barrels to neighboring
Brazil, the data showed.
The Guyanese government last year received 13 cargoes out of
the about 100 exported. Total exports represented over $8
million in gross oil revenue, based on Reuters calculations.
In November, Guyana awarded BP a 12-month contract to
market the government's share of crude. Its Natural Resources
Fund ended 2022 with a balance of $1.43 billion, more than
double the $607.6 million at the end of the previous year,
according to official figures.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Neil Marks in
Georgetown; editing by David Evans)