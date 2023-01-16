Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:29:55 2023-01-16 am EST
487.38 GBX   +0.62%
03:20aIndia's Reliance suspends latest auction of gas from east coast block- sources
RE
01/15Davos 2023: Climate activists protest over big oil hijacking debate
RE
01/13Guyana's oil exports double, with Europe taking half of cargoes
RE
Summary 
Summary

India's Reliance suspends latest auction of gas from east coast block- sources

01/16/2023 | 03:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd and a local unit of BP have suspended their latest auction for gas sales from their deepwater block in the east coast following changes in the country's gas marketing rules, industry sources said.

Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) operate the KG D6 deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin and were seeking bids for sale of 6 million cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.66% 487.15 Delayed Quote.1.99%
GOLD -0.15% 1913.2 Delayed Quote.5.25%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.71% 2446.05 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 227 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 755 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,1%
