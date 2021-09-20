Log in
Lightsource BP Secures $1.8 Billion Credit Facility, Targets 25GW Solar Developments by 2025

09/20/2021
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

BP PLC's Lightsource bp said Monday that it has secured a $1.8 billion credit facility to develop 25 gigawatts of solar power generation capacity by 2025.

The solar energy company, which is 50% owned by BP, said the credit and trade finance facility was provided by ten financial institutions and underpins its growth ambitions and execution strategy.

The company said that it is now targeting 25 gigawatts of developed projects--fully permitted, with construction ready to begin--by 2025. Lightsource has developed 3.8 gigawatts globally since its formation in 2010.

Lightsource said its pipeline continues to grow rapidly, and it expects to create 500 new jobs over the next four years.

"Lightsource bp has developed more than 30 projects, which today have consistently delivered 8% to 10% returns. So when people ask if we really have the capability to deliver the returns we talk about, the answer couldn't be clearer--yes, we can because we are," Dev Sanyal, BP's executive vice president of gas and low carbon, said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 0259ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.84% 301.65 Delayed Quote.19.56%
WTI -0.46% 71.195 Delayed Quote.50.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 B - -
Net income 2021 12 972 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
Yield 2021 5,16%
Capitalization 83 881 M 83 977 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,19 $
Average target price 5,08 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
