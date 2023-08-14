EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

  Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness 
  Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)  
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 11 August 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)17,266,519,638
No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 934,029,631
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 18,205,631,769

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

  Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness 
  Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)  
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 14 August 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)17,262,333,794
No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 934,029,631
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 18,201,445,927

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

 

 

 

 

 


14.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News

1703373  14.08.2023 CET/CEST

