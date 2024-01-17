Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Form Shipping Alliance

A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are teaming up to form a new vessel-sharing agreement from next year, shaking up the global lineup of shipping alliances.

BP Names Interim CEO as Permanent Chief

The U.K. energy company appointed Murray Auchincloss as its new chief executive following ex-CEO Bernard Looney's sudden exit in September.

Chinese EV Shares Slump, Pressured by Tesla Price Cuts, Weak Sales

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers fell sharply amid intensified competition after Tesla cut prices again in China and weak sales in January so far.

Hyundai Sells China Plant for Half Price

Hyundai Motor sold a factory in Chongqing for less than half the amount sought initially, as it pushed to streamline operations in China.

Fashion Giant Faces New IPO Hitch: China's Cybersecurity Police

Beijing is scrutinizing Shein's data handling for potential national security risks, a move that could delay its planned share sale.

Walt Disney Nominates 12 to Board of Directors, Says CEO Iger's Compensation Doubled in 2023

The rise in Iger's compensation was mainly due to stock awards, the company said in a separate filing.

More Companies Decide Silence Is Golden When Going Green

Climate-conscious companies worldwide are retreating from publicizing green goals, amid heightened scrutiny from authorities and investors over inflated claims, a new report showed.

McDonald's and Its Rivals Have Big Plans. Inflation Is Bringing Growth.

Sales of fast food are a relative sweet spot for a restaurant industry struggling with inflation, so companies are trying to cash in.

Judge Blocks JetBlue's $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit

The judge agreed with the Justice Department that the deal would eliminate a competitor important to price-conscious travelers.

Supreme Court Denies Petitions on Apple, Epic Appeals

Apple unveiled new App Store policies after the decision that immediately drew ire from software makers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 0515ET