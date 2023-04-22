Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
2023-04-21
530.00 GBX   -0.13%
03:12aNorway's oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP's AGM
RE
04/21Guyana rules out offering crude oil export discounts to India
RE
04/20Mauritania’s Birallah Gas Field : A Revolutionary Development in West Africa’s Gas Sector The BirAllah gas field is expected to produce 10 million tons of LNG per year creating new employment opportunities and generating a substantial income for Mauritania.
AQ
Norway's oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP's AGM

04/22/2023
FILE PHOTO: Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, said on Saturday it will vote against a resolution calling on British oil major BP to adopt tougher greenhouse gas targets.

While BP already aims to reduce emissions, the motion filed by activist group Follow This ahead of an April 27 shareholder vote calls on the company to align with the Paris climate deal's goal to limit global warming.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
