Offshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite

Around 150 Sparrows workers across more than 20 oil and gas platforms have voted for strike in a dispute over pay, the union said in a press release.

This comes after the union last week announced its Sparrows members working on BP's Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations backed strike action in a separate dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike action will hit BP's platforms from March 29 to June 7 in a series of 24, 48 and 72-hour stoppages, the Unite said in the release today, adding that a continuous ban on overtime will also start on March 21.

This will also hit a number of other major operators including Apache and Harbour Energy.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Swati Verma and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)