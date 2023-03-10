Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-03-10 am EST
549.20 GBX   -1.40%
12:13pOffshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite
RE
09:32aBP Chief Executive Bernard Looney's 2022 Compensation More Than Doubles to About $12 Million
MT
09:24aBP Chief Executive's Annual Compensation Doubles as Oil Giant Reports Record Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Offshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite

03/10/2023 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The BP logo is seen at a BP gas station in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - British union Unite on Friday said several Sparrows offshore services workers have voted to strike at dozens of platforms on the UK continental shelf including those of BP and Shell.

Around 150 Sparrows workers across more than 20 oil and gas platforms have voted for strike in a dispute over pay, the union said in a press release.

This comes after the union last week announced its Sparrows members working on BP's Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations backed strike action in a separate dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike action will hit BP's platforms from March 29 to June 7 in a series of 24, 48 and 72-hour stoppages, the Unite said in the release today, adding that a continuous ban on overtime will also start on March 21.

This will also hit a number of other major operators including Apache and Harbour Energy.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Swati Verma and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.40% 549.2 Delayed Quote.17.29%
BRENT OIL 1.21% 82.49 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC 2.53% 295.3 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
SHELL PLC -1.11% 2544.5 Delayed Quote.10.62%
WTI 1.27% 76.515 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
All news about BP PLC
12:13pOffshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite
RE
09:32aBP Chief Executive Bernard Looney's 2022 Compensation More Than Doubles to About $12 Mi..
MT
09:24aBP Chief Executive's Annual Compensation Doubles as Oil Giant Reports Record Profit
MT
08:30aBP : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:58aBP CEO pay doubles to $12M as high energy costs surge profit
AQ
06:24aBP CEO Pay
AQ
06:11aCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:04aBp : p.l.c. AGM notification of web documents 2023
PU
04:47aBP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent
RE
04:44aBp : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 7,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC17.29%118 827
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.29%444 267
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.38%182 692
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.49%86 984
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.30%57 199
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION4.27%49 096