BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Oil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico

08/22/2020 | 12:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

BP, Shell and Chevron Corp on Friday said they had begun evacuating offshore oil facilities, with two tropical cyclones heading toward the U.S Gulf of Mexico as the already active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season heats up further.

BP said it had begun the process of evacuating personnel from offshore platforms and drilling rigs, while also beginning to shut-in production at its four operated platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika.

Shell said it had started to reduce non-essential personnel on some of its offshore facilities. It said there was currently no effect on production and work was underway to secure drilling operations.

Meanwhile, Chevron said it was evacuating all personnel at its Big Foot, Genesis, Jack/St. Malo and Tahiiti platforms and initiating shut-in procedures. It also began evacuating non-essential workers from its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms, but said production remained normal.

The tropical cyclones churning toward the Gulf of Mexico could both could make landfall as hurricanes next week, an extremely rare event that could cause massive disruption from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

By Liz Hampton and Jennifer Hiller

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.23% 273.35 Delayed Quote.-42.04%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.32% 85.08 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
