Oil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields

HOUSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc
halted some oil production and began evacuating workers from a
U.S. Gulf of Mexico platform, the company said on Saturday, as a
new tropical storm flared.
Beta, the 23rd named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season,
formed in the Bay of Campeche and was forecast to gradually
strengthen and soak the Texas coast all week, the National
Hurricane Center said.
The storm swirled even as oil and gas producers were
restarting their offshore operations. Some 17% of U.S. Gulf of
Mexico offshore oil production and nearly 13% of natural gas
output was offline on Saturday from Hurricane Sally's waves and
winds.
The NHC reduced its maximum wind forecast to 75 miles per
hour (120 kph), just above tropical storm intensity. Drier air
aloft will limit Beta's strength and may prevent it from
becoming a hurricane, the NHC said in a Saturday update.
Shell said it was removing non-essential employees from its
Perdido platform in the western Gulf of Mexico and securing
nearby drilling rigs. Occidental Petroleum Corp, which
operates in the same area, said it also began implementing storm
procedures.
BP, Hess Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp.
were monitoring conditions on Saturday, spokespeople for the
companies said.
Beta churned about 245 miles (395 km) south of Lake Charles,
Louisiana, with 60 mph winds at 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), the NHC
said. It issued a hurricane watch for most of the Texas coast
and warned of up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain along the
northwest Gulf coast from the slow moving storm.
If Beta reaches hurricane strength, with maximum winds
greater than 74 mph on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it would be the
third Gulf of Mexico hurricane in less than a month. Hurricane
Sally slammed into Alabama on Wednesday with winds of up to 105
mph (170 kph) and Laura hit southwest Louisiana with 150 mph
winds.
There were 24 platforms awaiting the return of work crews on
Saturday, down from 149 earlier in the week. Some 323,000
barrels of oil and 339 million cubic feet of natural gas output
remained offline by Gulf of Mexico producers that had shut
output ahead of Hurricane Sally, the U.S. Department of Interior
said.
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for
17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of U.S. natural gas
production.
