PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -10

Henry Hub gas (USD/mmBtu) 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 2.75 billion where the headroom, based on the most recent impairment tests performed, was less than or equal to 20% of the carrying value. A change in price or other assumptions within the next financial year may result in a recoverable amount of one or more of these assets above or below the current carrying amount and therefore there is a significant risk of impairment reversals or charges in that period. Impairment reversals for the second quarter of 2021 primarily relate to the changes to price assumptions. For further information see Note 3. The discount rates used in value-in-use impairment testing as disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, are unchanged. Provisions The nominal risk-free discount rate applied to provisions is reviewed on a quarterly basis. The discount rate applied to the group's provisions was revised in the second quarter to 2.0% (31 December 2020 2.5%) to reflect lower recent US Treasury yields. The principal impact of this rate reduction was a USD1.3 billion increase in the decommissioning provision with a corresponding increase in the carrying amount of property, plant and equipment of USD1.0 billion. During the second quarter, the group assessed that a decommissioning provision should be recognized for certain assets previously sold to a third party where the decommissioning obligation transferred may revert to bp due to the financial condition of the current owner. No other significant decommissioning provisions of this nature have been identified however bp continues to review and monitor the risk of reversion of decommissioning obligations. Top of page 24 Note 1. Basis of preparation (continued) Pensions and other post-retirement benefits The group's defined benefit pension plans are reviewed quarterly to determine any changes to the fair value of the plan assets or present value of the defined benefit obligations. As a result of the review during the second quarter of 2021, the group's total net defined benefit pension plan surplus as at 30 June 2021 is USD2.0 billion, compared to a surplus of USD1.0 billion and a deficit of USD1.3 billion at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2020 respectively. The movement for the six months principally reflects net actuarial gains reported in other comprehensive income arising from increases in the UK, US and Eurozone discount rates partly offset by increases in inflation rates and negative asset performance. Also reflected in the second quarter is a reduction in the liability of the UK funded final salary pension plan which was closed to future accrual on 30 June 2021. A curtailment gain of USD0.3 billion has been recognized in the income statement. For active members of the scheme at 30 June 2021, benefits payable are now linked to salary as at that date rather than to salary on retirement. The current environment is likely to continue to affect the values of the plan assets and obligations resulting in potential volatility in the amount of the net defined benefit pension plan surplus/deficit recognized. Impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost The estimate of the loss allowance recognized on financial assets measured at amortized cost using an expected credit loss approach was determined not to be a significant accounting estimate in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. Expected credit loss allowances are, however, reviewed and updated quarterly. Allowances are recognized on assets where there is evidence that the asset is credit-impaired and on a forward-looking expected credit loss basis for assets that are not credit-impaired. The current economic environment and future credit risk outlook have been considered in updating the estimate of loss allowances with no significant impact in the quarter. The group continues to believe that the calculation of expected credit loss allowances is not a significant accounting estimate. The group continues to apply its credit policy as disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 - Financial statements - Note 29 Financial instruments and financial risk factors - credit risk. Other accounting judgements and estimates All other significant accounting judgements and estimates disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 remain applicable and no new significant accounting judgements or estimates have been identified specifically arising from the impact of COVID-19. Updates to significant accounting policies Change in accounting policy - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase II Financial authorities have announced the timing of interest rate benchmark transitions with market discussions continuing around benchmark application. The replacement of key interest rate benchmarks such as the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with alternative benchmarks in the US, UK, EU and other territories is expected at the end of 2021 for most benchmarks, with remaining USD tenors expected to cease in 2023. bp is primarily exposed to USD LIBORs that will be available until June 2023. Amendments to IFRS 9 'Financial instruments', IFRS 16 'Leases' and other IFRSs were issued by the IASB in August 2020 to provide practical expedients and reliefs when changes are made to contractual cash flows or hedging relationships because of the transition from Inter-bank Offered Rates to alternative risk-free rates. bp adopted these amendments from 1 January 2021 and they will be applied prospectively. bp has set up an internal working group on interest rate benchmark reform to monitor market developments and manage the transition to alternative benchmark rates. The impacts on contracts and arrangements that are linked to existing interest rate benchmarks, for example, borrowings, leases and derivative contracts have been assessed and transition plans are being developed. bp is also participating on external committees and task forces dedicated to interest rate benchmark reform. Change in segmentation During the first quarter of 2021, the group's reportable segments were changed consistent with a change in the way that resources are allocated and performance is assessed by the chief operating decision maker, who for bp is the group chief executive, from that date. From the first quarter of 2021, the group's reportable segments are gas & low carbon energy, oil production & operations, customers & products, and Rosneft. At 31 December 2020, the group's reportable segments were Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. Gas & low carbon energy comprises regions with upstream businesses that predominantly produce natural gas, gas marketing and trading activities and the group's renewables businesses, including biofuels, solar and wind. Gas producing regions were previously in the Upstream segment. The group's renewables businesses were previously part of 'Other businesses and corporate'. Oil production & operations comprises regions with upstream activities that predominantly produce crude oil. These activities were previously in the Upstream segment. Customers & products comprises the group's customer-focused businesses, spanning convenience and mobility, which includes fuels retail and next-gen offers such as electrification, as well as aviation, midstream, and Castrol lubricants. It also includes our oil products businesses, refining & trading. The petrochemicals business will also be reported in restated comparative information as part of the customers and products segment up to its sale in December 2020. The customers & products segment is, therefore, substantially unchanged from the former Downstream segment with the exception of the Petrochemicals disposal. The Rosneft segment is unchanged and continues to include equity-accounted earnings from the group's investment in Rosneft. The segment measure of profit or loss continues to be replacement cost profit or loss before interest and tax, which reflects the replacement cost of supplies by excluding from profit or loss before interest and tax inventory holding gains and losses. See Note 4 for further information. Comparative information for 2020 has been restated in Notes 4, 5 and 6 to reflect the changes in reportable segments. Top of page 25 Note 1. Basis of preparation (continued) Voluntary change in accounting policy - Net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts bp routinely enters into transactions for the sale and purchase of commodities that are physically settled and meet the definition of a derivative financial instrument. These contracts are within the scope of IFRS 9 and as such, prior to settlement, changes in the fair value of these derivative contracts are presented as gains and losses within other operating revenues. The group previously presented revenues and purchases for such contracts on a gross basis in the income statement upon physical settlement. These transactions have historically represented a substantial portion of the revenues and purchases reported in the group's consolidated financial statements. The change in strategic direction of the group supported by organisational changes to implement the strategy from 1 January 2021, resulted in the group determining that the revenue and corresponding purchases relating to such transactions should be presented net, as gains or losses within other operating revenues, from that date. Additionally the group's trading activity has continued to evolve over time from one of capturing third-party physical trades to provide flow assurance to one with increasing levels of optimisation, taking advantage of price volatility and fluctuations in demand and supply, which will continue under the new strategy, further supporting the change in presentation. The new presentation provides reliable and more relevant information for users of the accounts as the group's revenue recognition is more closely aligned with its assessment of 'Scope 3' emissions from its products, its 'Net Zero' ambition and how management monitors and manages performance of such contracts. Comparative information for sales and other operating revenues and purchases for 2020 has been restated as shown in the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)