Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
07:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
07:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
07:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -11-

08/03/2021 | 07:01am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

table below. There is no significant impact on comparative information for profit before income and tax or earnings per share. In addition, as disclosed in the group's 2020 financial statements, in 2020 revenues from physically settled derivative contracts were reclassified as other operating revenues and were no longer presented together with revenues from contracts with customers. In these financial statements certain other similar contracts have been reclassified as other operating revenues and then been subject to net presentation as described above. Comparative information for natural gas, LNG and NGLs, and non-oil products and other revenue from contracts with customers in Note 5 has been amended to align with current period presentation as shown in the table below. Top of page 26 Note 1. Basis of preparation (continued) 

                                                     Second    Second                 First      First 
                                                     quarter   quarter                half       half 
                                                     2020      2020      Impact of    2020       2020      Impact of 
                                                                         net                               net 
                                                                         presentation                      presentation 
USD million                                                      Restated  [(a)]                   Restated  [(a)] 
Sales and other operating revenues (Note 5) 
gas & low carbon energy                              4,183     3,227     (956)        10,235     8,752     (1,483) 
oil production & operations                          3,304     3,304     -            9,135      9,135     - 
customers & products                                 27,241    17,783    (9,458)      81,205     43,597    (37,608) 
other businesses & corporate                         442       442       -            879        879       - 
                                                     35,170    24,756    (10,414)     101,454    62,363    (39,091) 
Less: sales and other revenues between segments 
gas & low carbon energy                              27        27        -            1,838      1,838     - 
oil production & operations                          2,870     2,870     -            8,371      8,371     - 
customers & products                                 330       330       -            (452)      (452)     - 
other businesses & corporate                         267       267       -            371        371       - 
                                                     3,494     3,494     -            10,128     10,128    - 
External sales and other operating revenues 
gas & low carbon energy                              4,156     3,200     (956)        8,397      6,914     (1,483) 
oil production & operations                          435       435       -            765        765       - 
customers & products                                 26,911    17,453    (9,458)      81,657     44,049    (37,608) 
other businesses & corporate                         174       174       -            507        507       - 
Total sales and other operating revenues             31,676    21,262    (10,414)     91,326     52,235    (39,091) 
Sales and other operating revenues include the 
following in relation to revenues from contracts 
with customers: 
Crude oil                                            1,062     1,062     -            2,497      2,497     - 
Oil products                                         10,452    10,452    -            30,706     30,706    - 
Natural gas, LNG and NGLs                            2,992     2,072     (920)        6,630      5,250     (1,379) 
Non-oil products and other revenues from contracts 
with customers                                       2,118     2,092     (26)         4,608      4,569     (39) 
Revenues from contracts with customers               16,624    15,678    (946)        44,441     43,022    (1,419) 
Other operating revenues                             15,052    5,584     (9,468)      46,885     9,213     (37,672) 
Total sales and other operating revenues             31,676    21,262    (10,414)     91,326     52,235    (39,091) opposite amount as total sales and other operating revenues. Note 2. Non-current assets held for sale The carrying amount of assets classified as held for sale at 30 June 2021 is USD34 million, with associated liabilities of USD31 million. At 31 December 2020 the balance consists primarily of a 20% participating interest from BP's 60% participating interest in Block 61 in Oman, which is reported in the gas & low carbon energy segment. As announced on 1 February 2021, BP agreed to sell this interest to PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) of Thailand for a total consideration of up to USD2.6 billion, subject to final adjustments. On 28 March, a royal decree was published approving the sale and USD2.4 billion was received in March 2021. Top of page 27 Note 3. Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets[(a)] Impairment reversals net of losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets for the second quarter and first half 2021 were USD2,937 million and USD2,564 million respectively (charges of USD11,770 million and USD12,919 million for the comparative periods in 2020)  and include net impairment reversals for the second quarter and first half 2021 of USD2,964 million and USD2,744 million respectively (charges of USD11,848 million and USD12,646 million for the comparative periods in 2020). Impairment charges included within the 2021 numbers are immaterial. gas & low carbon energy segment Net impairment reversals in the gas & low carbon energy segment were USD1,270 million and USD1,148 million for the second quarter and first half 2021 respectively (charges of USD6,111 million and USD6,112 million for the comparative periods in 2020). Impairment reversals for the second quarter and first half 2021 mainly relate to producing assets and principally arose as a result of changes to the group's oil and gas price assumptions. They include amounts in Azerbaijan, India and Trinidad. The recoverable amounts of the cash generating units within these businesses were based on value-in-use calculations. oil production & operations segment Net impairment reversals in the oil production & operations segment were USD1,756 million and USD1,657 million for the second quarter and first half 2021 (charges of USD5,008 million and USD5,792 million for the comparative periods in 2020). Impairment reversals for the second quarter and first half 2021 mainly relate to producing assets and principally arose as a result of changes to the group's oil and gas price assumptions. They include amounts in BPX Energy and the North Sea. The recoverable amounts of the cash generating units within these businesses were based on value-in-use calculations. (a) All disclosures are pre-tax. Note 4. Analysis of replacement cost profit (loss) before interest and tax and reconciliation to profit (loss) before taxation[(a)] 
                                                                     Second   First    Second       First     First 
                                                                     quarter  quarter  quarter      half      half 
USD million                                                            2021     2021     2020         2021      2020 
gas & low carbon energy                                              927      3,430    (7,752)      4,357     (6,682) 
oil production & operations                                          3,118    1,479    (14,314)     4,597     (14,493) 
customers & products                                                 640      934      594          1,574     1,258 
Rosneft                                                              643      363      (124)        1,006     (141) 
other businesses & corporate                                         (425)    (678)    (259)        (1,103)   (825) 
                                                                     4,903    5,528    (21,855)     10,431    (20,883) 
Consolidation adjustment - UPII*                                     (31)     13       (46)         (18)      132 
RC profit (loss) before interest and tax*                            4,872    5,541    (21,901)     10,413    (20,751) 
Inventory holding gains (losses)* 
gas & low carbon energy                                              4        22       11           26        2 
oil production & operations                                          (6)      15       46           9         (13) 
customers & products                                                 887      1,605    978          2,492     (3,637) 
Rosneft (net of tax)                                                 68       88       53           156       (148) 
Profit (loss) before interest and tax                                5,825    7,271    (20,813)     13,096    (24,547) 
Finance costs                                                        682      723      783          1,405     1,566 
Net finance expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement 
benefits                                                             5        6        8            11        15 
Profit (loss) before taxation                                        5,138    6,542    (21,604)     11,680    (26,128) 
 
RC profit (loss) before interest and tax* 
US                                                                   955      1,907    (4,695)      2,862     (4,100) 
Non-US                                                               3,917    3,634    (17,206)     7,551     (16,651) 
                                                                     4,872    5,541    (21,901)     10,413    (20,751) (a)    Comparative information for 2020 has been restated to reflect the changes in reportable segments. For more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. Top of page 28 Note 5. Sales and other operating revenues[(a)]

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.21% 289.8 Delayed Quote.13.72%
WTI -0.34% 71.141 Delayed Quote.52.09%
All news about BP PLC
07:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
07:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
07:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
07:10aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 Revenue $74.1M
MT
07:09aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $1.61
MT
07:08aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $0.83
MT
07:03aBP P.L.C. : 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
EQ
07:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -20-
DJ
07:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -19-
DJ
07:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -18-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B - 159 B
Net income 2021 10 223 M - 7 358 M
Net Debt 2021 39 966 M - 28 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 81 458 M 81 511 M 58 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 4,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC13.72%81 511
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.69%243 725
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.34%196 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.52%173 882
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%59 005
NESTE OYJ-12.41%47 208