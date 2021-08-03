PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -12

Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 By segment gas & low carbon energy 5,739 8,002 3,227 13,741 8,752 oil production & operations 5,597 5,155 3,304 10,752 9,135 customers & products 31,160 27,107 17,783 58,267 43,597 other businesses & corporate 381 436 442 817 879 42,877 40,700 24,756 83,577 62,363 Less: sales and other operating revenues between segments gas & low carbon energy 1,063 1,032 27 2,095 1,838 oil production & operations 4,928 4,855 2,870 9,783 8,371 customers & products 112 110 330 222 (452) other businesses & corporate 307 159 267 466 371 6,410 6,156 3,494 12,566 10,128 External sales and other operating revenues gas & low carbon energy 4,676 6,970 3,200 11,646 6,914 oil production & operations 669 300 435 969 765 customers & products 31,048 26,997 17,453 58,045 44,049 other businesses & corporate 74 277 174 351 507 Total sales and other operating revenues 36,467 34,544 21,262 71,011 52,235 By geographical area US 15,305 14,491 7,532 29,796 17,197 Non-US 29,700 26,883 16,946 56,583 43,778 45,005 41,374 24,478 86,379 60,975 Less: sales and other operating revenues between areas 8,538 6,830 3,216 15,368 8,740 36,467 34,544 21,262 71,011 52,235 Revenues from contracts with customers Sales and other operating revenues include the following in relation to revenues from contracts with customers: Crude oil 1,291 1,334 1,062 2,625 2,497 Oil products 24,651 19,278 10,452 43,929 30,706 Natural gas, LNG and NGLs[(b)] 4,273 4,181 2,072 8,454 5,250 Non-oil products and other revenues from contracts with customers [(b)] 1,603 1,398 2,092 3,001 4,569 Revenue from contracts with customers 31,818 26,191 15,678 58,009 43,022 Other operating revenues[(c)] 4,649 8,353 5,584 13,002 9,213 Total sales and other operating revenues 36,467 34,544 21,262 71,011 52,235 (a) Comparative information for 2020 has been restated for the changes in reportable segments and also changes to net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy and Change in segmentation. (b) Comparative information has been amended for certain contracts that have been reclassified to other operating revenues and then been subject to the net presentation described in Note 1 Basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy. (c) Principally relates to commodity derivative transactions. ^ Top of page 29 Note 6. Depreciation, depletion and amortization[(a)] Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization by segment gas & low carbon energy 1,115 854 952 1,969 1,990 oil production & operations 1,559 1,574 2,070 3,133 4,187 customers & products 754 745 752 1,499 1,499 other businesses & corporate 203 194 163 397 320 3,631 3,367 3,937 6,998 7,996 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization by geographical area US 1,160 1,121 1,404 2,281 2,829 Non-US 2,471 2,246 2,533 4,717 5,167 3,631 3,367 3,937 6,998 7,996 more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. Note 7. Earnings per share and shares in issue Basic earnings per ordinary share (EpS) amounts are calculated by dividing the profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. During the second quarter 2021 115 million of ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation for a total cost of USD500 million, including transaction costs of USD3 million, as part of the share buyback programme announced on 27 April 2021. The number of shares in issue is reduced when shares are repurchased. The calculation of EpS is performed separately for each discrete quarterly period, and for the year-to-date period. As a result, the sum of the discrete quarterly EpS amounts in any particular year-to-date period may not be equal to the EpS amount for the year-to-date period. For the diluted EpS calculation the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period is adjusted for the number of shares that are potentially issuable in connection with employee share-based payment plans using the treasury stock method. Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Results for the period Profit (loss) for the period attributable to bp shareholders 3,116 4,667 (16,848) 7,783 (21,213) Less: preference dividend - 1 1 1 1 Profit (loss) attributable to bp ordinary shareholders 3,116 4,666 (16,849) 7,782 (21,214) Number of shares (thousand)[(a)(b)] Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 20,272,111 20,297,585 20,222,575 20,285,083 20,200,694 ADS equivalent[(c)] 3,378,685 3,382,930 3,370,429 3,380,847 3,366,782 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per share 20,366,731 20,388,628 20,222,575 20,394,877 20,200,694 ADS equivalent[(c)] 3,394,455 3,398,104 3,370,429 3,399,146 3,366,782 Shares in issue at period-end 20,224,314 20,331,023 20,249,046 20,224,314 20,249,046 ADS equivalent[(c)] 3,370,719 3,388,503 3,374,841 3,370,719 3,374,841 employee share-based payment plans. (b) If the inclusion of potentially issuable shares would decrease loss per share, the potentially issuable shares are excluded from the weighted average number of shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per share. The numbers of potentially issuable shares that have been excluded from the calculation for the second quarter 2020 and first half 2020 are 63,119 thousand (ADS equivalent 10,520 thousand) and 85,469 thousand (ADS equivalent 14,245 thousand) respectively. (c) One ADS is equivalent to six ordinary shares. Top of page 30 Note 8. Dividends Dividends payable BP today announced an interim dividend of 5.46 cents per ordinary share which is expected to be paid on 24 September 2021 to ordinary shareholders and American Depositary Share (ADS) holders on the register on 13 August 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 12 August 2021. The corresponding amount in sterling is due to be announced on 14 September 2021, calculated based on the average of the market exchange rates over three dealing days between 8 September 2021 and 10 September 2021. Holders of ADSs are expected to receive USD0.3276 per ADS (less applicable fees). The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2021 dividend. Ordinary shareholders and ADS holders

