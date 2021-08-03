Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
07:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
07:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
07:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -12-

08/03/2021 | 07:01am BST
                                                                    Second    First     Second      First     First 
                                                                    quarter   quarter   quarter     half      half 
USD million                                                           2021      2021      2020        2021      2020 
By segment 
gas & low carbon energy                                             5,739     8,002     3,227       13,741    8,752 
oil production & operations                                         5,597     5,155     3,304       10,752    9,135 
customers & products                                                31,160    27,107    17,783      58,267    43,597 
other businesses & corporate                                        381       436       442         817       879 
                                                                    42,877    40,700    24,756      83,577    62,363 
 
Less: sales and other operating revenues between segments 
gas & low carbon energy                                             1,063     1,032     27          2,095     1,838 
oil production & operations                                         4,928     4,855     2,870       9,783     8,371 
customers & products                                                112       110       330         222       (452) 
other businesses & corporate                                        307       159       267         466       371 
                                                                    6,410     6,156     3,494       12,566    10,128 
 
External sales and other operating revenues 
gas & low carbon energy                                             4,676     6,970     3,200       11,646    6,914 
oil production & operations                                         669       300       435         969       765 
customers & products                                                31,048    26,997    17,453      58,045    44,049 
other businesses & corporate                                        74        277       174         351       507 
Total sales and other operating revenues                            36,467    34,544    21,262      71,011    52,235 
 
By geographical area 
US                                                                  15,305    14,491    7,532       29,796    17,197 
Non-US                                                              29,700    26,883    16,946      56,583    43,778 
                                                                    45,005    41,374    24,478      86,379    60,975 
Less: sales and other operating revenues between areas              8,538     6,830     3,216       15,368    8,740 
                                                                    36,467    34,544    21,262      71,011    52,235 
 
Revenues from contracts with customers 
Sales and other operating revenues include the following in 
relation to revenues from contracts with customers: 
Crude oil                                                           1,291     1,334     1,062       2,625     2,497 
Oil products                                                        24,651    19,278    10,452      43,929    30,706 
Natural gas, LNG and NGLs[(b)]                                      4,273     4,181     2,072       8,454     5,250 
Non-oil products and other revenues from contracts with customers 
[(b)]                                                               1,603     1,398     2,092       3,001     4,569 
Revenue from contracts with customers                               31,818    26,191    15,678      58,009    43,022 
Other operating revenues[(c)]                                       4,649     8,353     5,584       13,002    9,213 
Total sales and other operating revenues                            36,467    34,544    21,262      71,011    52,235 (a)    Comparative information for 2020 has been restated for the changes in reportable segments and also changes to net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy and Change in segmentation. (b)    Comparative information has been amended for certain contracts that have been reclassified to other operating revenues and then been subject to the net presentation described in Note 1 Basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy. (c)     Principally relates to commodity derivative transactions. ^ Top of page 29 Note 6. Depreciation, depletion and amortization[(a)] 
                                                                      Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                                                      quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
USD million                                                             2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization by segment 
gas & low carbon energy                                               1,115    854      952        1,969    1,990 
oil production & operations                                           1,559    1,574    2,070      3,133    4,187 
customers & products                                                  754      745      752        1,499    1,499 
other businesses & corporate                                          203      194      163        397      320 
                                                                      3,631    3,367    3,937      6,998    7,996 
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization by geographical area 
US                                                                    1,160    1,121    1,404      2,281    2,829 
Non-US                                                                2,471    2,246    2,533      4,717    5,167 
                                                                      3,631    3,367    3,937      6,998    7,996 more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. Note 7. Earnings per share and shares in issue Basic earnings per ordinary share (EpS) amounts are calculated by dividing the profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. During the second quarter 2021 115 million of ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation for a total cost of USD500 million, including transaction costs of USD3 million, as part of the share buyback programme announced on 27 April 2021. The number of shares in issue is reduced when shares are repurchased. The calculation of EpS is performed separately for each discrete quarterly period, and for the year-to-date period. As a result, the sum of the discrete quarterly EpS amounts in any particular year-to-date period may not be equal to the EpS amount for the year-to-date period. For the diluted EpS calculation the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period is adjusted for the number of shares that are potentially issuable in connection with employee share-based payment plans using the treasury stock method. 
                                                Second        First         Second          First         First 
                                                quarter       quarter       quarter         half          half 
USD million                                       2021          2021          2020            2021          2020 
Results for the period 
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to 
bp shareholders                                 3,116         4,667         (16,848)        7,783         (21,213) 
Less: preference dividend                       -             1             1               1             1 
Profit (loss) attributable to bp ordinary 
shareholders                                    3,116         4,666         (16,849)        7,782         (21,214) 
 
Number of shares (thousand)[(a)(b)] 
Basic weighted average number of shares 
outstanding                                     20,272,111    20,297,585    20,222,575      20,285,083    20,200,694 
ADS equivalent[(c)]                             3,378,685     3,382,930     3,370,429       3,380,847     3,366,782 
 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 
used to calculate diluted earnings per share    20,366,731    20,388,628    20,222,575      20,394,877    20,200,694 
ADS equivalent[(c)]                             3,394,455     3,398,104     3,370,429       3,399,146     3,366,782 
 
Shares in issue at period-end                   20,224,314    20,331,023    20,249,046      20,224,314    20,249,046 
ADS equivalent[(c)]                             3,370,719     3,388,503     3,374,841       3,370,719     3,374,841 employee share-based payment plans. (b)     If the inclusion of potentially issuable shares would decrease loss per share, the potentially issuable shares are excluded from the weighted average number of shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per share. The numbers of potentially issuable shares that have been excluded from the calculation for the second quarter 2020 and first half 2020 are 63,119 thousand (ADS equivalent 10,520 thousand) and 85,469 thousand (ADS equivalent 14,245 thousand) respectively. (c)      One ADS is equivalent to six ordinary shares. Top of page 30 Note 8. Dividends Dividends payable BP today announced an interim dividend of 5.46 cents per ordinary share which is expected to be paid on 24 September 2021 to ordinary shareholders and American Depositary Share (ADS) holders on the register on 13 August 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 12 August 2021. The corresponding amount in sterling is due to be announced on 14 September 2021, calculated based on the average of the market exchange rates over three dealing days between 8 September 2021 and 10 September 2021. Holders of ADSs are expected to receive USD0.3276 per ADS (less applicable fees). The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2021 dividend. Ordinary shareholders and ADS holders

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.21% 289.8 Delayed Quote.13.72%
WTI -0.34% 71.141 Delayed Quote.52.09%
