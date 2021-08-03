Log in
BP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
BP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
BP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -13-

08/03/2021 | 07:01am BST
(subject to certain exceptions) will be able to participate in a dividend reinvestment programme. Details of the second quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends and further details of the dividend reinvestment programmes are available at bp.com/drip. 

                                    Second   First    Second      First     First 
                                    quarter  quarter  quarter     half      half 
                                    2021     2021     2020        2021      2020 
Dividends paid per ordinary share 
cents                               5.250    5.250    10.500      10.500    21.000 
pence                               3.712    3.768    8.342       7.480     16.498 
Dividends paid per ADS (cents)      31.50    31.50    63.00       63.00     126.00 Note 9. Net debt 
Net debt*                                                           Second    First     Second      First     First 
                                                                    quarter   quarter   quarter     half      half 
USD million                                                           2021      2021      2020        2021      2020 
Finance debt[(a)]                                                   68,247    66,123    76,003      68,247    76,003 
Fair value (asset) liability of hedges related to finance debt 
[(b)]                                                               (1,285)   (1,134)   (430)       (1,285)   (430) 
                                                                    66,962    64,989    75,573      66,962    75,573 
Less: cash and cash equivalents                                     34,256    31,676    34,653      34,256    34,653 
Net debt[(c)]                                                       32,706    33,313    40,920      32,706    40,920 
Total equity                                                        93,232    90,586    82,811      93,232    82,811 
Gearing*                                                            26.0%     26.9%     33.1%       26.0%     33.1% (b)     Derivative financial instruments entered into for the purpose of managing interest rate and foreign currency exchange risk associated with net debt with a fair value liability position of USD308 million (first quarter 2021 liability of USD346 million and second quarter 2020 liability of USD554 million) are not included in the calculation of net debt shown above as hedge accounting is not applied for these instruments. (c)      Net debt does not include accrued interest, which is reported within other receivables and other payables on the balance sheet and for which the associated cash flows are presented as operating cash flows in the group cash flow statement. As part of actively managing its debt portfolio, on 9 June 2021 bp exercised its option to redeem finance debt with an outstanding aggregate principal amount of USD2.4 billion on 13 July 2021. In the first quarter, the group bought back USD3.9 billion equivalent of US dollar, euro and sterling bonds and terminated derivatives associated with the non-USD debt bought back. These transactions have no significant impact on net debt or gearing. Note 10. Inventory valuation A provision of USD17 million was held against hydrocarbon inventories at 30 June 2021 (USD80 million at 31 March 2021 and USD289 million at 30 June 2020) to write them down to their net realizable value. As a result of the changes in strategic direction of the group and the evolution of the trading strategy set out in Note 1, from 1 January, certain inventory, totalling USD11.0 billion as at 30 June 2021 (USD10.2 billion as at 31 March 2021), is now treated as trading inventory and is valued at fair value whereas the equivalent inventory was previously valued at the lower of cost or net realisable value in prior periods. Note 11. Statutory accounts The financial information shown in this publication, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 2 August 2021, is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements. Audited financial information will be published in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021. BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 has been filed with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the UK Companies Act 2006. Top of page 31 Additional information Capital expenditure*[(a)] 
                                      Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                      quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
USD million                             2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Capital expenditure 
Organic capital expenditure*          2,511    2,906    3,034      5,417    6,573 
Inorganic capital expenditure*[(b)]   3        892      33         895      355 
                                      2,514    3,798    3,067      6,312    6,928 
                                           Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                           quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
USD million                                  2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Capital expenditure by segment 
gas & low carbon energy[(b)]               747      1,885    1,019      2,632    2,203 
oil production & operations                1,148    1,319    1,619      2,467    3,579 
customers & products                       519      532      369        1,051    1,026 
other businesses & corporate               100      62       60         162      120 
                                           2,514    3,798    3,067      6,312    6,928 
Capital expenditure by geographical area 
US                                         890      1,487    1,113      2,377    2,436 
Non-US                                     1,624    2,311    1,954      3,935    4,492 
                                           2,514    3,798    3,067      6,312    6,928 more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. (b)    First quarter and first half 2021 include the final payment of USD712 million in respect of the strategic partnership with Equinor. Top of page 32 Adjusting items*[(a)] 
                                                                   Second    First    Second       First     First 
                                                                   quarter   quarter  quarter      half      half 
USD million                                                          2021      2021     2020         2021      2020 
gas & low carbon energy 
Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets[(b)]                  -         1,034    -            1,034     - 
Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets 
[(c)]                                                              1,270     (123)    (6,111)      1,147     (6,114) 
Environmental and other provisions                                 -         -        -            -         - 
Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)]          (21)      (8)      (6)          (29)      (4) 
Fair value accounting effects[(e)]                                 (1,311)   247      (67)         (1,064)   156 
Other[(f)]                                                         (251)     10       (754)        (241)     (753) 
                                                                   (313)     1,160    (6,938)      847       (6,715) 
oil production & operations 
Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets                       216       168      87           384       94 
Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets 
[(c)]                                                              1,751     (209)    (4,861)      1,542     (5,991) 
Environmental and other provisions[(g)]                            (776)     (65)     -            (841)     (13) 
Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)]          (90)      (4)      (18)         (94)      (24) 
Fair value accounting effects                                      -         -        -            -         - 
Other[(f)(h)]                                                      (225)     24       (1,809)      (201)     (1,741) 
                                                                   876       (86)     (6,601)      790       (7,675) 
customers & products 
Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets                       8         (97)     (13)         (89)      (6) 
Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets       (35)      (43)     (798)        (78)      (803) 
Environmental and other provisions                                 (8)       -        -            (8)       - 
Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)]          (10)      (41)     31           (51)      31 
Fair value accounting effects[(e)]                                 (139)     459      (31)         320       (290) 
Other                                                              (3)       -        -            (3)       - 
                                                                   (187)     278      (811)        91        (1,068) 
Rosneft 
Other                                                              (46)      -        (63)         (46)      (63) 
                                                                   (46)      -        (63)         (46)      (63) 
other businesses & corporate 
Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets                       -         -        -            -         2 
Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets       (50)      (1)      -            (51)      - 
Environmental and other provisions                                 (72)      -        -            (72)      (23) 
Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)]          (74)      (25)     (33)         (99)      (46)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

