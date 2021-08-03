PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -13

(subject to certain exceptions) will be able to participate in a dividend reinvestment programme. Details of the second quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends and further details of the dividend reinvestment programmes are available at bp.com/drip.

Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dividends paid per ordinary share cents 5.250 5.250 10.500 10.500 21.000 pence 3.712 3.768 8.342 7.480 16.498 Dividends paid per ADS (cents) 31.50 31.50 63.00 63.00 126.00 Note 9. Net debt Net debt* Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Finance debt[(a)] 68,247 66,123 76,003 68,247 76,003 Fair value (asset) liability of hedges related to finance debt [(b)] (1,285) (1,134) (430) (1,285) (430) 66,962 64,989 75,573 66,962 75,573 Less: cash and cash equivalents 34,256 31,676 34,653 34,256 34,653 Net debt[(c)] 32,706 33,313 40,920 32,706 40,920 Total equity 93,232 90,586 82,811 93,232 82,811 Gearing* 26.0% 26.9% 33.1% 26.0% 33.1% (b) Derivative financial instruments entered into for the purpose of managing interest rate and foreign currency exchange risk associated with net debt with a fair value liability position of USD308 million (first quarter 2021 liability of USD346 million and second quarter 2020 liability of USD554 million) are not included in the calculation of net debt shown above as hedge accounting is not applied for these instruments. (c) Net debt does not include accrued interest, which is reported within other receivables and other payables on the balance sheet and for which the associated cash flows are presented as operating cash flows in the group cash flow statement. As part of actively managing its debt portfolio, on 9 June 2021 bp exercised its option to redeem finance debt with an outstanding aggregate principal amount of USD2.4 billion on 13 July 2021. In the first quarter, the group bought back USD3.9 billion equivalent of US dollar, euro and sterling bonds and terminated derivatives associated with the non-USD debt bought back. These transactions have no significant impact on net debt or gearing. Note 10. Inventory valuation A provision of USD17 million was held against hydrocarbon inventories at 30 June 2021 (USD80 million at 31 March 2021 and USD289 million at 30 June 2020) to write them down to their net realizable value. As a result of the changes in strategic direction of the group and the evolution of the trading strategy set out in Note 1, from 1 January, certain inventory, totalling USD11.0 billion as at 30 June 2021 (USD10.2 billion as at 31 March 2021), is now treated as trading inventory and is valued at fair value whereas the equivalent inventory was previously valued at the lower of cost or net realisable value in prior periods. Note 11. Statutory accounts The financial information shown in this publication, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 2 August 2021, is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements. Audited financial information will be published in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021. BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 has been filed with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the UK Companies Act 2006. Top of page 31 Additional information Capital expenditure*[(a)] Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Capital expenditure Organic capital expenditure* 2,511 2,906 3,034 5,417 6,573 Inorganic capital expenditure*[(b)] 3 892 33 895 355 2,514 3,798 3,067 6,312 6,928 Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Capital expenditure by segment gas & low carbon energy[(b)] 747 1,885 1,019 2,632 2,203 oil production & operations 1,148 1,319 1,619 2,467 3,579 customers & products 519 532 369 1,051 1,026 other businesses & corporate 100 62 60 162 120 2,514 3,798 3,067 6,312 6,928 Capital expenditure by geographical area US 890 1,487 1,113 2,377 2,436 Non-US 1,624 2,311 1,954 3,935 4,492 2,514 3,798 3,067 6,312 6,928 more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. (b) First quarter and first half 2021 include the final payment of USD712 million in respect of the strategic partnership with Equinor. Top of page 32 Adjusting items*[(a)] Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 gas & low carbon energy Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets[(b)] - 1,034 - 1,034 - Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets [(c)] 1,270 (123) (6,111) 1,147 (6,114) Environmental and other provisions - - - - - Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)] (21) (8) (6) (29) (4) Fair value accounting effects[(e)] (1,311) 247 (67) (1,064) 156 Other[(f)] (251) 10 (754) (241) (753) (313) 1,160 (6,938) 847 (6,715) oil production & operations Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets 216 168 87 384 94 Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets [(c)] 1,751 (209) (4,861) 1,542 (5,991) Environmental and other provisions[(g)] (776) (65) - (841) (13) Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)] (90) (4) (18) (94) (24) Fair value accounting effects - - - - - Other[(f)(h)] (225) 24 (1,809) (201) (1,741) 876 (86) (6,601) 790 (7,675) customers & products Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets 8 (97) (13) (89) (6) Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets (35) (43) (798) (78) (803) Environmental and other provisions (8) - - (8) - Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)] (10) (41) 31 (51) 31 Fair value accounting effects[(e)] (139) 459 (31) 320 (290) Other (3) - - (3) - (187) 278 (811) 91 (1,068) Rosneft Other (46) - (63) (46) (63) (46) - (63) (46) (63) other businesses & corporate Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets - - - - 2 Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets (50) (1) - (51) - Environmental and other provisions (72) - - (72) (23) Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs[(d)] (74) (25) (33) (99) (46)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)