PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -14

Gulf of Mexico oil spill (18) (11) (31) (29) (52) Fair value accounting effects[(e)] 73 (447) (41) (374) (41) Other 21 (24) 66 (3) (13) (120) (508) (39) (628) (173) Total before interest and taxation 210 844 (14,452) 1,054 (15,694) Finance costs[(i)(j)] (202) (148) (114) (350) (236) Total before taxation 8 696 (14,566) 704 (15,930) Taxation credit (charge) on adjusting items (396) 12 3,477 (384) 3,787 Taxation - impact of foreign exchange[(k)] (30) (13) 114 (43) (251) Total taxation on adjusting items (426) (1) 3,591 (427) 3,536 Total after taxation for period (418) 695 (10,975) 277 (12,394) fair value accounting effects. Comparative information for 2020 has been restated to reflect the changes in reportable segments. For more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. (b) First quarter and first half 2021 relate to a gain from the divestment of a 20% stake in Oman Block 61. (c) See Note 3 for further information. (d) All periods in 2021 include recognized provisions for restructuring costs associated with the reinvent programme that was formalized in 2020. (e) For further information, including the nature of fair value accounting effects reported in each segment, see page 39. (f) Second quarter and first half 2020 include the exploration write-off of USD668 million in gas and lower carbon energy relating to fair value ascribed to certain licences as part of the accounting at the time of acquisition of gas & low carbon assets in India and the impairment of certain intangible assets in Mauritania and Senegal and USD1,301 million in oil production & operations relating to fair value ascribed to certain licences as part of the accounting at the time of acquisition of oil production & operations assets in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico. (g) Second quarter and first half 2021 Includes adjustments relating to the change in discount rate on retained decommissioning provisions and the recognition of a decommissioning provision in relation to certain assets previously sold to a third party where the decommissioning obligation transferred may revert to bp due to the financial condition of the current owner. (h) Second quarter and first half 2021 includes a USD415 million charge relating to a remeasurement of deferred tax balances in our equity-accounted entity in Argentina following income tax rate changes partially offset by impairment reversals in equity-accounted entities. Top of page 33 (i) All periods presented include the unwinding of discounting effects relating to Gulf of Mexico oil spill payables. Second quarter, first quarter and first half 2021 also include the income statement impact associated with the buyback of finance debt. See Note 9 for further information. (j) From first quarter 2021 bp is presenting temporary valuation differences associated with the group's interest rate and foreign currency exchange risk management of finance debt as an adjusting item within finance costs. In 2020 these amounts were presented within production and manufacturing expenses and as an 'other' adjusting item in the other business & corporate segment. Relevant amounts in the comparative periods presented were not material. (k) bp is presenting certain foreign exchange effects on tax as adjusting items. These amounts represent the impact of: (i) foreign exchange on deferred tax balances arising from the conversion of local currency tax base amounts into functional currency, and (ii) taxable gains and losses from the retranslation of US dollar-denominated intra-group loans to local currency. Net debt including leases Net debt including leases* Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net debt 32,706 33,313 40,920 32,706 40,920 Lease liabilities 8,863 9,030 9,331 8,863 9,331 Net partner (receivable) payable for leases entered into on behalf of joint operations 109 37 (90) 109 (90) Net debt including leases 41,678 42,380 50,161 41,678 50,161 Total equity 93,232 90,586 82,811 93,232 82,811 Gearing including leases* 30.9% 31.9% 37.7% 30.9% 37.7% Gulf of Mexico oil spill 30 June 31 December USD million 2021 2020 Gulf of Mexico oil spill payables and provisions (10,258) (11,436) Of which - current (1,270) (1,444) Deferred tax asset 4,326 5,471 and settlement agreement with the United States and the five Gulf coast states. Payables and provisions presented in the table above reflect the latest estimate for the remaining costs associated with the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Where amounts have been provided on an estimated basis, the amounts ultimately payable may differ from the amounts provided and the timing of payments is uncertain. Further information relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, including information on the nature and expected timing of payments relating to provisions and other payables, is provided in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 - Financial statements - Notes 7, 9, 20, 22, 23, 29, and 33. Top of page 34 Working capital* reconciliation[(a)] Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities as per condensed group cash flow statement[(b)] 26 (2,793) (609) (2,767) 74 Adjusted for inventory holding gains (losses)* (Note 4 excluding Rosneft) 885 1,642 1,035 2,527 (3,648) Adjusted for fair value accounting effects (1,377) 259 (139) (1,118) (175) Working capital release (build) after adjusting for net inventory gains (losses) and fair value accounting effects (466) (892) 287 (1,358) (3,749) (a) Commencing with second quarter 2021 results fair value accounting effects have been included in the working capital reconciliation. For further information see Glossary page 43. (b) The movement in working capital includes outflows relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill on a pre-tax basis of USD1,204 million and USD1,339 million in the second quarter and first half of 2021 respectively. For the same periods in 2020 the amount was an outflow of USD1,120 million and USD1,374 million respectively. Surplus cash flow* reconciliation Second First quarter half USD million 2021 2021 Sources: Net cash provided by operating activities 5,411 11,520 Cash provided from investing activities 282 4,507 Receipts relating to transactions involving non-controlling interests (other) 3 671 Cash inflow 5,696 16,698 Uses: Lease liability payments (514) (1,074) Payments on perpetual hybrid bonds (328) (383) Dividends paid - BP shareholders (1,062) (2,126) - non-controlling interests (107) (158) Total capital expenditure* (2,514) (6,312) Net repurchase of shares relating to employee share schemes (500) (500) Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 24 (34) Cash outflow (5,001) (10,587) Surplus (deficit) cash and cash equivalent 695 6,111 Net debt Opening balance at 1 January 2021 38,941 Fair value and other movements on debt (212) Net debt target 35,000 Cash used to meet net debt target 3,729

