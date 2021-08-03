Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
07:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
07:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
07:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -15-

08/03/2021 | 07:01am BST
Surplus cash flow                                                                         2,382 
 Top of page 35 Reconciliation of customers & products RC profit before interest and tax* to underlying RC profit before interest and tax to adjusted EBITDA* by business 
                                                                        Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                                                        quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
USD million                                                               2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
RC profit before interest and tax for customers & products              640      934      594        1,574    1,258 
Less: Adjusting items gains (charges)                                   (187)    278      (811)      91       (1,068) 
Underlying RC profit before interest and tax for customers & products   827      656      1,405      1,483    2,326 
By business: 
customers - convenience & mobility                                      951      658      432        1,609    1,120 
Castrol - included in customers                                         265      334      63         599      230 
products - refining & trading                                           (124)    (2)      926        (126)    1,094 
petrochemicals                                                          -        -        47         -        112 
 
Add back: Depreciation, depletion and amortization                      754      745      752        1,499    1,499 
By business: 
customers - convenience & mobility                                      329      324      283        653      570 
Castrol - included in customers                                         39       39       43         78       81 
products - refining & trading                                           425      421      419        846      829 
petrochemicals                                                          -        -        50         -        100 
 
Adjusted EBITDA for customers & products                                1,581    1,401    2,157      2,982    3,825 
By business: 
customers - convenience & mobility                                      1,280    982      715        2,262    1,690 
Castrol - included in customers                                         304      373      106        677      311 
products - refining & trading                                           301      419      1,345      720      1,923 
petrochemicals                                                          -        -        97         -        212 Top of page 36 Realizations* and marker prices 
                                              Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                              quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
                                              2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Average realizations[(a)] 
Liquids* (USD/bbl) 
US                                            53.64    45.21    21.63      49.36    33.80 
Europe                                        69.19    61.72    28.91      64.83    40.30 
Rest of World                                 64.44    57.48    22.58      61.04    33.79 
BP Average                                    60.69    53.20    22.75      56.91    34.39 
Natural gas (USD/mcf) 
US                                            3.03     3.45     0.97       3.24     1.15 
Europe                                        8.94     6.89     1.38       7.78     2.17 
Rest of World                                 4.13     3.94     3.12       4.03     3.32 
BP Average                                    4.08     3.98     2.53       4.03     2.69 
Total hydrocarbons* (USD/boe) 
US                                            41.14    36.91    16.05      39.02    23.37 
Europe                                        63.85    55.34    23.00      58.93    33.46 
Rest of World                                 40.27    36.06    20.21      38.16    25.63 
BP Average                                    41.84    37.75    19.06      39.77    25.36 
Average oil marker prices (USD/bbl) 
Brent                                         68.97    61.12    29.56      64.98    40.07 
West Texas Intermediate                       66.19    58.13    27.96      62.22    36.69 
Western Canadian Select                       53.10    46.12    22.19      49.57    25.48 
Alaska North Slope                            68.58    61.07    30.28      64.89    40.59 
Mars                                          66.01    58.65    30.02      62.39    37.73 
Urals (NWE - cif)                             66.69    59.36    31.36      62.96    39.80 
Average natural gas marker prices 
Henry Hub gas price[(b)] (USD/mmBtu)            2.83     2.71     1.71       2.77     1.83 
UK Gas - National Balancing Point (p/therm)   64.79    49.82    12.88      57.19    18.98 
 (b)    Henry Hub First of Month Index. Exchange rates 
                                       Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                       quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
                                       2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
USD/GBP average rate for the period        1.40     1.38     1.24       1.39     1.26 
USD/GBP period-end rate                    1.38     1.37     1.23       1.38     1.23 
 
USD/EUR average rate for the period        1.21     1.21     1.10       1.21     1.10 
USD/EUR period-end rate                    1.19     1.17     1.12       1.19     1.12 
 
USD/AUD average rate for the period      0.77     0.77     0.66       0.77     0.66 
USD/AUD period-end rate                  0.75     0.76     0.69       0.75     0.69 
 
Rouble/USD average rate for the period   74.20    74.41    72.40      74.31    69.64 
Rouble/USD period-end rate               72.70    76.09    71.25      72.70    71.25 Top of page 37 Principal risks and uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties affecting bp are described in the Risk factors section of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 (pages 67-70) and are summarized below. There are no material changes in those principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year. The risks and uncertainties summarized below, separately or in combination, could have a material adverse effect on the implementation of our strategy, our business, financial performance, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, prospects, shareholder value and returns and reputation. Strategic and commercial risks *      Prices and markets - our financial performance is impacted by fluctuating prices of oil, gas and refined products, technological change, exchange rate fluctuations, and the general macroeconomic outlook. *      Access, renewal and reserves progression - inability to access, renew and progress upstream resources in a timely manner could adversely affect our long-term replacement of reserves. *      Major project* delivery - failure to invest in the best opportunities or deliver major projects successfully could adversely affect our financial performance. *      Geopolitical - exposure to a range of political developments and consequent changes to the operating and regulatory environment could cause business disruption. *      Liquidity, financial capacity and financial, including credit, exposure - failure to work within our financial framework could impact our ability to operate and result in financial loss. *      Joint arrangements and contractors - varying levels of control over the standards, operations and compliance of our partners, contractors and sub-contractors could result in legal liability and reputational damage. *      Digital infrastructure and cyber security - breach or failure of our or third parties' digital infrastructure or cyber security, including loss or misuse of sensitive information could damage our operations, increase costs and damage our reputation. *      Climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy - developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment, related to the issue of climate change could increase costs, constrain our operations and affect our business plans and financial performance. *      Competition - inability to remain efficient, maintain a high-quality portfolio of assets, innovate and retain an appropriately skilled workforce could negatively impact delivery of our strategy in a highly competitive market. *      Crisis management and business continuity - failure to address an incident effectively could potentially disrupt our business. *      Insurance - our insurance strategy could expose the group to material uninsured losses. Safety and operational risks *      Process safety, personal safety, and environmental risks - exposure to a wide range of health, safety, security and environmental risks could cause harm to people, the environment and our assets and result in regulatory action, legal liability, business interruption, increased costs, damage to our reputation and potentially denial of our licence to operate. *      Drilling and production - challenging operational environments and other uncertainties could impact drilling and production activities. *      Security - hostile acts against our staff and activities could cause harm to people and disrupt our operations. *      Product quality - supplying customers with off-specification products could damage our reputation, lead to regulatory action and legal liability, and impact our financial performance. Compliance and control risks *      Ethical misconduct and non-compliance - ethical misconduct or breaches of applicable laws by our businesses or our employees could be damaging to our reputation, and could result in litigation, regulatory action and penalties. *      Regulation - changes in the law and regulation could increase costs, constrain our operations and affect our business plans and financial performance. *      Treasury and trading activities - ineffective oversight of treasury and trading activities could lead to business

