PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -16

disruption, financial loss, regulatory intervention or damage to our reputation. * Reporting - failure to accurately report our data could lead to regulatory action, legal liability and reputational damage. Top of page 38 Legal proceedings For a full discussion of the group's material legal proceedings, see pages 226-227 of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. Glossary Non-GAAP measures are provided for investors because they are closely tracked by management to evaluate bp's operating performance and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Non-GAAP measures are sometimes referred to as alternative performance measures. New metrics have been introduced in 2021 to provide transparency against key strategic value drivers. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure presented for bp's operating segments and is defined as replacement cost (RC) profit before interest and tax, excluding net adjusting items*, adding back depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration write-offs (net of adjusting items). Adjusted EBITDA by business is a further analysis of adjusted EBITDA for the customers & products businesses. bp believes it is helpful to disclose adjusted EBITDA by operating segment and by business because it reflects how the segments measure underlying business delivery. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for the segment is RC profit or loss before interest and tax, which is bp's measure of profit or loss that is required to be disclosed for each operating segment under IFRS. Adjusting items are items that bp discloses separately because it considers such disclosures to be meaningful and relevant to investors. They are items that management considers to be important to period-on-period analysis of the group's results and are disclosed in order to enable investors to better understand and evaluate the group's reported financial performance. Adjusting items include gains and losses on the sale of businesses and fixed assets, impairments, environmental and other provisions, restructuring, integration and rationalization costs, fair value accounting effects, costs relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and other items. Adjusting items within equity-accounted earnings are reported net of incremental income tax reported by the equity-accounted entity. Adjusting items are used as a reconciling adjustment to derive underlying RC profit or loss and related underlying measures which are non-GAAP measures. An analysis of adjusting items by segment and type is shown on page 32. Prior to 2021 adjusting items were reported under two different headings - non-operating items and fair value accounting effects. Bioenergy production is average thousands of barrels of biofuel production per day during the period covered, net to bp. This includes equivalent ethanol production, bp Bunge biopower for grid export, biogas and refining co-processing and standalone hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO). Capital expenditure is total cash capital expenditure as stated in the condensed group cash flow statement. Capital expenditure for the operating segments and customers & products businesses is presented on the same basis. Cash balance point is defined as the implied Brent oil price for the quarter that would cause the sum of operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments (assuming actual refining marker margins and Henry Hub gas prices for the quarter) and proceeds from loan repayments to equate to the sum of total cash capital expenditure, lease liability payments, dividend paid, and payments on perpetual hybrid bonds. Cash costs is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as production and manufacturing expenses plus distribution and administration expenses and excludes costs that are classified as adjusting items and costs that are variable, primarily with volumes (such as freight costs). Management believes that cash costs is a performance measure that provides investors with useful information regarding the company's financial performance because it considers these expenses to be the principal operating and overhead expenses that are most directly under their control although they also include certain foreign exchange and commodity price effects. Consolidation adjustment - UPII is unrealized profit in inventory arising on inter-segment transactions. Convenience gross margin is a non-GAAP measure. Convenience gross margin is calculated as RC profit before interest and tax for the customers & products segment, excluding RC profit before interest and tax for the refining & trading and petrochemicals businesses, and adjusting items* (as defined above) for the convenience & mobility business to derive underlying RC profit before interest and tax for the convenience & mobility business; subtracting underlying RC profit before interest and tax for the Castrol business; adding back depreciation, depletion and amortization, production and manufacturing, distribution and administration expenses for convenience & mobility (excluding Castrol); subtracting earnings from equity-accounted entities in the convenience & mobility business (excluding Castrol) and gross margin for the retail fuels, next-gen, aviation, B2B and midstream businesses. Convenience gross margin growth at constant foreign exchange is a non-GAAP measure. This metric requires a calculation of the comparative convenience gross margin (USD million) at current period foreign exchange rates (constant foreign exchange) and compares the current period value with the restated comparative period value, which results in the growth % at constant foreign exchange rates. bp believes the convenience gross margin and growth at constant foreign exchange are useful measures because these measures may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same way as management, our progress against our strategic objectives of redefining convenience. The nearest GAAP measure to convenience gross margin is RC profit before interest and tax for the customer & products segment. Developed renewables to final investment decision (FID) - Total generating capacity for assets developed to FID by all entities where bp has an equity share (proportionate to equity share). If asset is subsequently sold bp will continue to record capacity as developed to FID. If bp equity share increases developed capacity to FID will increase proportionately to share increase for any assets where bp held equity at the point of FID. Divestment proceeds are disposal proceeds as per the condensed group cash flow statement. Top of page 39 Glossary (continued) Effective tax rate (ETR) on replacement cost (RC) profit or loss is a non-GAAP measure. The ETR on RC profit or loss is calculated by dividing taxation on a RC basis by RC profit or loss before tax. Taxation on a RC basis for the group is calculated as taxation as stated on the group income statement adjusted for taxation on inventory holding gains and losses. Information on RC profit or loss is provided below. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the ETR on RC profit or loss because this measure excludes the impact of price changes on the replacement of inventories and allows for more meaningful comparisons between reporting periods. Taxation on a RC basis and ETR on RC profit or loss are non-GAAP measures. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is the ETR on profit or loss for the period. Electric vehicle charge points are defined as charge points operated by either bp or a bp joint venture. Fair value accounting effects are non-GAAP adjustments to our IFRS profit (loss). They reflect the difference between the way bp manages the economic exposure and internally measures performance of certain activities and the way those activities are measured under IFRS. Fair value accounting effects are included within adjusting items. They relate to certain of the group's commodity, interest rate and currency risk exposures as detailed below. Other than as noted below, the fair value accounting effects described are reported in both the gas & low carbon energy and customer & products segments. bp uses derivative instruments to manage the economic exposure relating to inventories above normal operating requirements of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. Under IFRS, these inventories are recorded at historical cost. The related derivative instruments, however, are required to be recorded at fair value with gains and losses recognized in the income statement. This is because hedge accounting is either not permitted or not followed, principally due to the impracticality of effectiveness-testing requirements. Therefore, measurement differences in relation to recognition of gains and losses occur. Gains and losses on these inventories, other than net realizable value provisions, are not recognized until the commodity is sold in a subsequent accounting period. Gains and losses on the related derivative commodity contracts are recognized in the income statement, from the time the derivative commodity contract is entered into, on a fair value basis using forward prices consistent with the contract maturity. bp enters into physical commodity contracts to meet certain business requirements, such as the purchase of crude for a refinery or the sale of bp's gas production. Under IFRS these physical contracts are treated as derivatives and are required to be fair valued when they are managed as part of a larger portfolio of similar transactions. Gains and losses arising are recognized in the income statement from the time the derivative commodity contract is entered into. IFRS require that inventory held for trading is recorded at its fair value using period-end spot prices, whereas any related derivative commodity instruments are required to be recorded at values based on forward prices consistent with the contract maturity. Depending on market conditions, these forward prices can be either higher or lower than spot prices, resulting in measurement differences. bp enters into contracts for pipelines and other transportation, storage capacity, oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and certain gas and power contracts that,

