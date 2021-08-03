PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -2

intended for cities across Europe. In the US, bp agreed to take full ownership of the Thorntons business, which is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021, positioning bp to be a leading convenience operator in the Midwest US. We have delivered another strong set of results underpinned by an improving environment and our disciplined financial frame. We remain focused on: maintaining a resilient dividend within a cash balance point of around USD40 per barrel; strengthening our balance sheet - with net debt reduced for the fifth consecutive quarter; a disciplined approach to investment; and the execution of share buybacks with upside to higher prices. Taken together, we are building a track record of delivery, supporting our investor proposition to grow long-term value. Murray Auchincloss Chief financial officer The commentary above contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement on page 44. Top of page 3 Financial results At 31 December 2020, the group's reportable segments were Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. From the first quarter of 2021, the group's reportable segments are gas & low carbon energy, oil production & operations, customers & products, and Rosneft. Comparative information for 2020 has been restated to reflect the changes in reportable segments. For more information see note 1 Basis of preparation - Change in segmentation. In addition to the highlights on page 2: - During the quarter, USD500 million of share buybacks were complete to offset the expected full-year dilution from the vesting of awards under employee share schemes. - Adjusting items* in the second quarter and half year were a favourable pre-tax impact of USD8 million and USD704 million respectively compared with an adverse impact of USD14,566 million and USD15,930 million in the same periods of 2020. The 2020 charges were driven by impairment charges of USD11,848 million in the second quarter. Pre-tax net impairment reversals of USD2,964 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2021 following the annual review of price assumptions used for investment appraisal and value-in-use impairment testing, offset by fair value accounting effects* of USD1,377 million, increases in provisions of USD856 million and a USD415-million charge relating to a remeasurement of deferred tax balances in our equity-accounted entity in Argentina. - Capital expenditure* in the second quarter and half year was USD2.5 billion and USD6.3 billion respectively, compared with USD3.1 billion and USD6.9 billion in the same periods of 2020. - At the end of the second quarter, net debt* was USD32.7 billion, compared to USD33.3 billion at the end of the first quarter and USD40.9 billion at the end of the second quarter 2020. - Operating cash flow* was USD5.4 billion for the second quarter, including USD1.2 billion pre-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments and USD0.2 billion of cash flow relating to severance costs associated with the reinvent programme, and USD11.5 billion for the half year, compared with USD3.7 billion and USD4.7 billion for the same periods of 2020. - The effective tax rate (ETR) on RC profit* for the second quarter and half year was 37% and 31% respectively, compared with 19% and 15% for the same periods in 2020. Excluding adjusting items*, the underlying ETR* for the second quarter and half year was 27% and 29% respectively, compared with 9% and -3% for the same periods a year ago. In 2020 the underlying ETRs were lower as they reflected the exploration write-offs with a limited deferred tax benefit and the reassessment of deferred tax asset recognition. The underlying ETRs for 2021 include a benefit for the reassessment of deferred tax asset recognition. ETR on RC profit or loss and underlying ETR are non-GAAP measures. - A dividend of 5.46 cents per ordinary share was announced for the quarter. Analysis of RC profit (loss) before interest and tax and reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 RC profit (loss) before interest and tax gas & low carbon energy 927 3,430 (7,752) 4,357 (6,682) oil production & operations 3,118 1,479 (14,314) 4,597 (14,493) customers & products 640 934 594 1,574 1,258 Rosneft 643 363 (124) 1,006 (141) other businesses & corporate (425) (678) (259) (1,103) (825) Consolidation adjustment - UPII* (31) 13 (46) (18) 132 RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 4,872 5,541 (21,901) 10,413 (20,751) Finance costs and net finance expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits (687) (729) (791) (1,416) (1,581) Taxation on a RC basis (1,567) (1,254) 4,361 (2,821) 3,353 Non-controlling interests (238) (233) 674 (471) 694 RC profit (loss) attributable to bp shareholders* 2,380 3,325 (17,657) 5,705 (18,285) Inventory holding gains (losses)* 953 1,730 1,088 2,683 (3,796) Taxation (charge) credit on inventory holding gains and losses (217) (388) (279) (605) 868 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to bp shareholders 3,116 4,667 (16,848) 7,783 (21,213) Top of page 4 Analysis of underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax gas & low carbon energy 1,240 2,270 (814) 3,510 33 oil production & operations 2,242 1,565 (7,713) 3,807 (6,818) customers & products 827 656 1,405 1,483 2,326 Rosneft 689 363 (61) 1,052 (78) other businesses & corporate (305) (170) (220) (475) (652) Consolidation adjustment - UPII (31) 13 (46) (18) 132 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 4,662 4,697 (7,449) 9,359 (5,057) Finance costs and net finance expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits (485) (581) (677) (1,066) (1,345) Taxation on an underlying RC basis (1,141) (1,253) 770 (2,394) (183) Non-controlling interests (238) (233) 674 (471) 694 Underlying RC profit (loss) attributable to bp shareholders* 2,798 2,630 (6,682) 5,428 (5,891) measure are provided on page 1 for the group and on pages 6-15 for the segments. Operating Metrics Operating metrics First half 2021 vs First half 2020 Tier 1 and tier 2 process safety events* 30 -20 Reported recordable injury frequency* 0.168 +32.5% Group production (mboe/d[)(a)] 3,242 -11.3% upstream* production (mboe/d) (excludes Rosneft segment) 2,169 -15.0% upstream unit production costs*[(b)] (USD/boe) 7.33 +19.5% bp-operated hydrocarbon plant reliability* 93.7% -0.5 bp-operated refining availability*[(a)] 94.1% -1.8 (a) See Operational updates on pages 6, 9 and 11. (b) Reflecting lower volumes and higher costs due to phasing and seasonal maintenance activities. Top of page 5 Outlook & Guidance Macro outlook - The oil market is expected to continue its rebalancing process. Global stocks are expected to decline and reach historical levels (in terms of days of forward cover) in the first half of 2022. - Oil demand is expected to recover in 2021 on the back of a bright macroeconomic outlook, increasing vaccination roll-out and gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions around the world. The expectation is that demand reaches pre-Covid levels sometime in the second half of 2022. - OPEC+ decision making on production levels is a key factor in oil prices and market rebalancing. - Global gas demand is expected to recover to above 2019 levels by end 2021, and LNG demand to increase as a result of higher Asian imports. - Industry refining margins are expected to be broadly flat compared to the second quarter, with recovery in demand offset by growth in net refining capacity. In lubricants, industry base oil and additive supply shortages are expected to continue in the second half. 3Q21 guidance - Looking ahead, we expect third quarter reported upstream* production to be higher than the second quarter reflecting the completion of seasonal maintenance activity and the ramp-up of major projects. Within this, we expect production

