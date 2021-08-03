Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
07:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
07:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
07:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -20-

08/03/2021 | 07:01am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the impact of COVID-19, overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business and demand for our products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment related to the issue of climate change; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America and continued base oil and additive supply shortages; OPEC+ quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; our access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on our reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; decisions by Rosneft's management and board of directors; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, as well those factors discussed under "Risk factors" in bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of BP p.l.c. is Ben Mathews, Company Secretary. 

 
                   London               Houston 
 
Press Office       David Nicholas       Brett Clanton 
                   +44 (0)20 7496 4708  +1 281 366 8346 
 
Investor Relations Craig Marshall       Geoff Carr 
bp.com/investors   +44 (0)20 7496 4962  +1 281 892 3065 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223482 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223482&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.21% 289.8 Delayed Quote.13.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 72.74 Delayed Quote.45.28%
WTI -0.34% 71.143 Delayed Quote.52.09%
All news about BP PLC
07:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
07:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
07:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
07:10aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 Revenue $74.1M
MT
07:09aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $1.61
MT
07:08aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $0.83
MT
07:03aBP P.L.C. : 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
EQ
07:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -20-
DJ
07:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -19-
DJ
07:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -18-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B - 159 B
Net income 2021 10 223 M - 7 358 M
Net Debt 2021 39 966 M - 28 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 81 458 M 81 511 M 58 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 4,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC13.72%81 511
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.69%243 725
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.34%196 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.52%173 882
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%59 005
NESTE OYJ-12.41%47 208