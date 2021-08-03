PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1

Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
02:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1

08/03/2021
Strong results, growing dividend, executing buybacks 
Financial summary                                                  Second    First     Second       First     First 
                                                                   quarter   quarter   quarter      half      half 
USD million                                                          2021      2021      2020         2021      2020 
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to bp shareholders       3,116     4,667     (16,848)     7,783     (21,213) 
Inventory holding (gains) losses*, net of tax                      (736)     (1,342)   (809)        (2,078)   2,928 
Replacement cost (RC) profit (loss)*                               2,380     3,325     (17,657)     5,705     (18,285) 
Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items*[(b)], net of 
tax                                                                418       (695)     10,975       (277)     12,394 
Underlying RC profit (loss)*                                       2,798     2,630     (6,682)      5,428     (5,891) 
Operating cash flow*                                               5,411     6,109     3,737        11,520    4,689 
Capital expenditure*                                               (2,514)   (3,798)   (3,067)      (6,312)   (6,928) 
Divestment and other proceeds[(c)]                                 215       4,839     1,135        5,054     1,816 
Net issue (repurchase) of shares                                   (500)     -         -            (500)     (776) 
Net debt*[(d)]                                                     32,706    33,313    40,920       32,706    40,920 
Announced dividend per ordinary share (cents per share)            5.46      5.25      5.25         10.71     15.75 
Underlying RC profit (loss) per ordinary share* (cents)            13.80     12.95     (33.05)      26.75     (29.17) 
Underlying RC profit (loss) per ADS* (dollars)                     0.83      0.78      (1.98)       1.61      (1.75) 
* Strong results and           * Growth of resilient     * Executing USD1.4 billion      * Further strategic progress 
continued net debt reduction   dividend within           buybacks from first half     with 4 major project start-ups, 
in an improving environment    disciplined financial     2021 surplus cash flow       growth in solar and convenience 
                               frame 
We are a year into executing bp's strategy to become an integrated energy company and are making good progress - 
delivering another quarter of strong performance while investing for the future in a disciplined way. Based on the 
underlying performance of our business, an improving outlook for the environment and confidence in our balance sheet, 
we are increasing our resilient dividend by 4% per ordinary share and in addition, we are commencing a buyback of USD1.4 
billion from first half surplus cash flow. On average at around USD60 per barrel, we expect to be able to deliver 
buybacks of around USD1.0 billion per quarter and to have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary 
share of around 4%, through 2025. This shows we continue to perform while transforming bp - generating value for our 
shareholders today while we transition the company for the future. 
 
Bernard Looney 
Chief executive officer 
 (b)    Prior to 2021 adjusting items were reported under two different headings - non-operating items and fair value accounting effects*. See page 32 for more information. (c)     Divestment proceeds are disposal proceeds as per the condensed group cash flow statement. Other proceeds were USD675 million from the sale of a 49% interest in a controlled affiliate holding certain refined product and crude logistics assets onshore US in the first quarter and first half 2021 and USD455 million in relation to TANAP pipeline refinancing in the second quarter and first half 2020. There are no other proceeds in the second quarter 2021. (d)    See Note 9 for more information. RC profit (loss), underlying RC profit (loss) and net debt are non-GAAP measures. Inventory holding (gains) losses and adjusting items are non-GAAP adjustments. * For items marked with an asterisk throughout this document, definitions are provided in the Glossary on page 38. Top of page 2 
              Highlights 
              Strong results and continued net debt reduction in an improving environment 
              *    Operating performance was resilient in the second quarter with four major project* start-ups, 
              strong momentum in the customers business, including material growth in convenience gross margin*, and 
              delivery of USD2.5 billion of cash costs* savings on a run-rate basis relative to 2019, around six months 
              earlier than targeted. 
              *     Reported profit for the quarter was USD3.1 billion, compared with USD4.7 billion for the first 
              quarter 2021. 
              *     Underlying replacement cost profit* was USD2.8 billion, compared with USD2.6 billion for the previous 
              quarter. This result was driven by higher oil prices and margins offset by a lower result in gas 
              marketing and trading. 
              *     Operating cash flow* of USD5.4 billion includes USD1.2 billion pre-tax of Gulf of Mexico oil spill 
              payments within a working capital* build of USD0.5 billion (after adjusting for inventory holding gains 
              and fair value accounting effects). 
              *     Net debt* fell to USD32.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. 
              *     Following the annual review of price assumptions used for investment appraisal and value-in-use 
              impairment testing, bp's Brent oil price assumption to 2030 is increased to reflect expected supply 
              constraints, while longer-term assumptions are lowered as bp expects an acceleration of the pace of 
              transition to a low carbon economy. 
              *     As a result of these changed assumptions, the reported result includes a pre-tax net impairment 
              reversal of USD3.0 billion. 
              Distribution growth within disciplined financial frame 
              *     A resilient dividend is bp's first priority within its disciplined financial frame. 
              *     Reflecting the underlying performance of the business, an improving outlook for the environment, 
              confidence in our balance sheet and commencement of the share buyback programme, the board has 
              announced an increase in the second quarter dividend of 4% to 5.46 cents per ordinary share. This 
              increase is accommodated within a 2021-5 average cash balance point* of around USD40 per barrel Brent, 
              USD11 per barrel RMM and USD3 per mmBtu Henry Hub (all 2020 real). 
              *     bp generated surplus cash flow* of USD0.7 billion in the second quarter and  USD2.4 billion in the 
              first half after having reached its net debt target of USD35 billion. Taking into account surplus cash 
              flow* generated in the first half of the year, bp intends to execute a share buyback of USD1.4 billion 
              prior to announcing its third quarter 2021 results. For 2021, and subject to maintaining a strong 
              investment grade credit rating, the board remains committed to using 60% of surplus cash flow for share 
              buybacks and plans to allocate the remaining 40% to continue strengthening the balance sheet. 
              *     On average, based on bp's current forecasts, at around USD60 per barrel Brent and subject to the 
              board's discretion each quarter, bp expects to be able to deliver buybacks of around USD1.0 billion per 
              quarter and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4%, 
              through 2025. Other elements of the financial frame are unchanged. 
              *     The board will take into account factors including the cumulative level of and outlook for 
              surplus cash flow, the cash balance point and the maintenance of a strong investment grade credit 
              rating in setting the dividend per ordinary share and the buyback each quarter. 
              *     bp expects to outline plans for the fourth-quarter share buyback at the time of its third quarter 
              results. 
              Strong progress in our transformation to an integrated energy company 
              *     Since outlining its new strategy a year ago, bp has made strong progress in its transformation to 
              an IEC. It has delivered 8 major projects*, built a 21GW renewable pipeline, grown convenience and 
              electrification, reorganized, reached over  USD10 billion of divestment proceeds, strengthened the 
              financial frame and begun share buybacks. 
              *     Four major projects began production in the second quarter - in India, Egypt, Angola and the Gulf 
              of Mexico. 
              *     bp has continued to significantly expand its renewables pipeline, buying a 9GW solar development 
              pipeline in the US. Lightsource bp also continued to expand, growing in Portugal, Spain, Greece and 
              Australia. bp confirmed its intention to bid for offshore wind leases in Scotland with EnBW and in 
              Norway with Statkraft and Aker. 
              *     bp opened the UK's first fleet-dedicated EV rapid charging hub in London, the first of a series

