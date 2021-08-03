Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
02:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -4-

08/03/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization   1,115    854      952        1,969    1,990 
 
Exploration write-offs 
Exploration write-offs[(a)]                      21       6        1,631      27       1,634 
 
Adjusted EBITDA* 
Total adjusted EBITDA                            2,376    3,130    1,101      5,506    2,989 
 
Capital expenditure* 
gas                                              705      811      1,009      1,516    2,191 
low carbon energy[(b)]                           42       1,074    10         1,116    12 
Total capital expenditure                        747      1,885    1,019      2,632    2,203 within the 'other' category of adjusting items. (b)    First quarter and first half 2021 include USD712 million in respect of the remaining payment to Equinor for our investment in our strategic US offshore wind partnership and USD326 million as a lease option fee deposit paid to The Crown Estate in connection with our participation in the UK Round 4 Offshore Wind Leasing together with our partner EnBW. 
                                     Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                     quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
                                     2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Production (net of royalties)[(c)] 
Liquids* (mb/d)                      109      112      99         111      97 
Natural gas (mmcf/d)                 4,440    4,623    4,463      4,531    4,564 
Total hydrocarbons* (mboe/d)         875      909      869        892      884 
 
Average realizations*[(d)] 
Liquids (USD/bbl)                      61.69    55.38    22.59      58.61    34.30 
Natural gas (USD/mcf)                  4.14     3.94     3.12       4.04     3.32 
Total hydrocarbons* (USD/boe)          28.97    26.84    18.63      27.89    20.99 segment. (d)    Realizations are based on sales by consolidated subsidiaries only - this excludes equity-accounted entities. Top of page 8 gas & low carbon energy (continued) 
                                                            Second  First   Second    First   First 
                                                            quarter quarter quarter   half    half 
low carbon energy                                           2021    2021    2020      2021    2020 
 
Renewables (bp net, GW) 
Installed renewables capacity*                              1.6     1.6     1.1       1.6     1.1 
 
Developed renewables to FID*                                3.7     3.3     2.8       3.7     2.8 
Renewables pipeline                                         21.2    13.8              21.2 
of which by geographical area: 
Renewables pipeline - Americas                              15.3    7.3               15.3 
Renewables pipeline - Asia Pacific                          0.8     1.4               0.8 
Renewables pipeline - Europe                                5.1     5.1               5.1 
Renewables pipeline - Other                                 -       -                 - 
of which by technology: 
Renewables pipeline - offshore wind                         3.7     3.7               3.7 
Renewables pipeline - solar                                 17.5    10.1              17.5 
Total Developed renewables to FID and Renewables pipeline   24.9    17.1              24.9 Top of page 9 oil production & operations Financial results *      The replacement cost profit before interest and tax for the second quarter and half year was USD3,118 million and USD4,597 million respectively, compared with a loss of USD14,314 million and USD14,493 million for the same periods in 2020. The second quarter and half year included a net adjusting gain of USD876 million and USD790 million respectively, compared with a net adjusting charge of USD6,601 million and USD7,675 million for the same periods in 2020. *      After excluding adjusting items*, the underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax* for the second quarter and half year was USD2,242 million and USD3,807 million respectively, compared with a loss of USD7,713 million and USD6,818 million for the same periods in 2020. *      The underlying replacement cost profit for the second quarter and half year, compared with the same periods in 2020 primarily reflects significantly lower exploration write-offs and higher oil and gas realizations. Operational update *      Reported production for the quarter was 1,245mboe/d, 24.8% lower than the second quarter of 2020. This includes price impacts on PSA* and TSC* entitlement volumes and the impact of divestments, mainly in Alaska and BPX Energy. Underlying production* for the quarter decreased by 9.0% mainly due to impacts from reduced capital investment, seasonal maintenance activity and decline. *      Reported production for the half year was 1,277mboe/d, 23.4% lower than the same period in 2020. This includes price impacts on PSA* and TSC* entitlement volumes and the impact of divestments in Alaska and BPX Energy. Underlying production* for the half year decreased by 8.5% mainly due to impacts from reduced capital investment and seasonal maintenance activity. Strategic progress *      On 6 May, bp confirmed the start of production from the Zinia Phase 2 project in Block 17, Angola (Total 38% operator, Equinor 22.16%, ExxonMobil 19%, bp 15.84%, Sonangol P&P 5%). *      On 19 May, bp and Eni announced that they have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to progress detailed discussions on combining their upstream portfolios in Angola, including all their oil, gas and LNG interests in the country. *      On 23 June, bp announced the start-up of the Manuel project at the Na Kika platform in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (bp 50% operator, Shell 50%). *      These events build on the progress announced in our first-quarter results, which comprised the following: bp signed an agreement to transfer its participating interests in six blocks located in Foz do Amazonas basin off northern Brazil to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras). Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to complete in 2021; bp announced the safe arrival in Texas US of the Argos floating production platform, a major milestone for the Mad Dog 2 project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (bp operator 60.5%, BHP 23.9%, Union Oil Company of California 15.6%). While?in Texas, Argos will undergo final preparatory work and regulatory?inspections before moving offshore; bp announced an oil discovery in a high-quality Miocene reservoir at the Puma West prospect in the US deepwater Gulf of Mexico (bp operator 50%, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. 25%, Talos Energy 25%). Evaluation is ongoing. 
                                                      Second   First    Second       First     First 
                                                      quarter  quarter  quarter      half      half 
USD million                                             2021     2021     2020         2021      2020 
Profit (loss) before interest and tax                 3,112    1,494    (14,268)     4,606     (14,506) 
Inventory holding (gains) losses*                     6        (15)     (46)         (9)       13 
RC profit (loss) before interest and tax              3,118    1,479    (14,314)     4,597     (14,493) 
Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items    (876)    86       6,601        (790)     7,675 
Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax   2,242    1,565    (7,713)      3,807     (6,818) 
Taxation on an underlying RC basis                    (939)    (729)    1,095        (1,668)   592 
Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest           1,303    836      (6,618)      2,139     (6,226) Top of page 10 oil production & operations (continued) 
                                                 Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                                 quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
USD million                                        2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization   1,559    1,574    2,070      3,133    4,187 
 
Exploration write-offs 
Exploration write-offs[(a)]                      8        56       7,987      64       8,082 
 
Adjusted EBITDA* 
Total adjusted EBITDA                            3,809    3,195    1,043      7,004    4,150 
 
Capital expenditure* 
Total capital expenditure                        1,148    1,319    1,619      2,467    3,579 within the 'other' category of adjusting items. 
                                     Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                     quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
                                     2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Production (net of royalties)[(b)] 
Liquids* (mb/d)                      938      997      1,266      967      1,238 
Natural gas (mmcf/d)                 1,786    1,810    2,262      1,798    2,492 
Total hydrocarbons* (mboe/d)         1,245    1,309    1,656      1,277    1,668 
 
Average realizations*[(c)] 
Liquids (USD/bbl)                      60.55    52.92    22.76      56.69    34.40 
Natural gas (USD/mcf)                  3.90     4.11     1.03       4.00     1.26

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.21% 289.8 Delayed Quote.13.72%
WTI -0.34% 71.13 Delayed Quote.52.09%
All news about BP PLC
02:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
02:10aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 Revenue $74.1M
MT
02:09aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $1.61
MT
02:08aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $0.83
MT
02:03aBP P.L.C. : 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
EQ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -20-
DJ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -19-
DJ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -18-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 220 B - -
Net income 2021 10 223 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 81 458 M 81 511 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 4,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC13.72%81 511
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.69%243 725
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.34%196 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.52%173 882
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%59 005
NESTE OYJ-12.41%47 208