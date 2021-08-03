PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -4

Depreciation, depletion and amortization Total depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,115 854 952 1,969 1,990 Exploration write-offs Exploration write-offs[(a)] 21 6 1,631 27 1,634 Adjusted EBITDA* Total adjusted EBITDA 2,376 3,130 1,101 5,506 2,989 Capital expenditure* gas 705 811 1,009 1,516 2,191 low carbon energy[(b)] 42 1,074 10 1,116 12 Total capital expenditure 747 1,885 1,019 2,632 2,203 within the 'other' category of adjusting items. (b) First quarter and first half 2021 include USD712 million in respect of the remaining payment to Equinor for our investment in our strategic US offshore wind partnership and USD326 million as a lease option fee deposit paid to The Crown Estate in connection with our participation in the UK Round 4 Offshore Wind Leasing together with our partner EnBW. Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Production (net of royalties)[(c)] Liquids* (mb/d) 109 112 99 111 97 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 4,440 4,623 4,463 4,531 4,564 Total hydrocarbons* (mboe/d) 875 909 869 892 884 Average realizations*[(d)] Liquids (USD/bbl) 61.69 55.38 22.59 58.61 34.30 Natural gas (USD/mcf) 4.14 3.94 3.12 4.04 3.32 Total hydrocarbons* (USD/boe) 28.97 26.84 18.63 27.89 20.99 segment. (d) Realizations are based on sales by consolidated subsidiaries only - this excludes equity-accounted entities. Top of page 8 gas & low carbon energy (continued) Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half low carbon energy 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Renewables (bp net, GW) Installed renewables capacity* 1.6 1.6 1.1 1.6 1.1 Developed renewables to FID* 3.7 3.3 2.8 3.7 2.8 Renewables pipeline 21.2 13.8 21.2 of which by geographical area: Renewables pipeline - Americas 15.3 7.3 15.3 Renewables pipeline - Asia Pacific 0.8 1.4 0.8 Renewables pipeline - Europe 5.1 5.1 5.1 Renewables pipeline - Other - - - of which by technology: Renewables pipeline - offshore wind 3.7 3.7 3.7 Renewables pipeline - solar 17.5 10.1 17.5 Total Developed renewables to FID and Renewables pipeline 24.9 17.1 24.9 Top of page 9 oil production & operations Financial results * The replacement cost profit before interest and tax for the second quarter and half year was USD3,118 million and USD4,597 million respectively, compared with a loss of USD14,314 million and USD14,493 million for the same periods in 2020. The second quarter and half year included a net adjusting gain of USD876 million and USD790 million respectively, compared with a net adjusting charge of USD6,601 million and USD7,675 million for the same periods in 2020. * After excluding adjusting items*, the underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax* for the second quarter and half year was USD2,242 million and USD3,807 million respectively, compared with a loss of USD7,713 million and USD6,818 million for the same periods in 2020. * The underlying replacement cost profit for the second quarter and half year, compared with the same periods in 2020 primarily reflects significantly lower exploration write-offs and higher oil and gas realizations. Operational update * Reported production for the quarter was 1,245mboe/d, 24.8% lower than the second quarter of 2020. This includes price impacts on PSA* and TSC* entitlement volumes and the impact of divestments, mainly in Alaska and BPX Energy. Underlying production* for the quarter decreased by 9.0% mainly due to impacts from reduced capital investment, seasonal maintenance activity and decline. * Reported production for the half year was 1,277mboe/d, 23.4% lower than the same period in 2020. This includes price impacts on PSA* and TSC* entitlement volumes and the impact of divestments in Alaska and BPX Energy. Underlying production* for the half year decreased by 8.5% mainly due to impacts from reduced capital investment and seasonal maintenance activity. Strategic progress * On 6 May, bp confirmed the start of production from the Zinia Phase 2 project in Block 17, Angola (Total 38% operator, Equinor 22.16%, ExxonMobil 19%, bp 15.84%, Sonangol P&P 5%). * On 19 May, bp and Eni announced that they have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to progress detailed discussions on combining their upstream portfolios in Angola, including all their oil, gas and LNG interests in the country. * On 23 June, bp announced the start-up of the Manuel project at the Na Kika platform in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (bp 50% operator, Shell 50%). * These events build on the progress announced in our first-quarter results, which comprised the following: bp signed an agreement to transfer its participating interests in six blocks located in Foz do Amazonas basin off northern Brazil to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras). Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to complete in 2021; bp announced the safe arrival in Texas US of the Argos floating production platform, a major milestone for the Mad Dog 2 project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (bp operator 60.5%, BHP 23.9%, Union Oil Company of California 15.6%). While?in Texas, Argos will undergo final preparatory work and regulatory?inspections before moving offshore; bp announced an oil discovery in a high-quality Miocene reservoir at the Puma West prospect in the US deepwater Gulf of Mexico (bp operator 50%, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. 25%, Talos Energy 25%). Evaluation is ongoing. Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit (loss) before interest and tax 3,112 1,494 (14,268) 4,606 (14,506) Inventory holding (gains) losses* 6 (15) (46) (9) 13 RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 3,118 1,479 (14,314) 4,597 (14,493) Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items (876) 86 6,601 (790) 7,675 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 2,242 1,565 (7,713) 3,807 (6,818) Taxation on an underlying RC basis (939) (729) 1,095 (1,668) 592 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest 1,303 836 (6,618) 2,139 (6,226) Top of page 10 oil production & operations (continued) Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Total depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,559 1,574 2,070 3,133 4,187 Exploration write-offs Exploration write-offs[(a)] 8 56 7,987 64 8,082 Adjusted EBITDA* Total adjusted EBITDA 3,809 3,195 1,043 7,004 4,150 Capital expenditure* Total capital expenditure 1,148 1,319 1,619 2,467 3,579 within the 'other' category of adjusting items. Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Production (net of royalties)[(b)] Liquids* (mb/d) 938 997 1,266 967 1,238 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 1,786 1,810 2,262 1,798 2,492 Total hydrocarbons* (mboe/d) 1,245 1,309 1,656 1,277 1,668 Average realizations*[(c)] Liquids (USD/bbl) 60.55 52.92 22.76 56.69 34.40 Natural gas (USD/mcf) 3.90 4.11 1.03 4.00 1.26

