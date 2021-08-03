PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -5

Total hydrocarbons* (USD/boe) 52.47 46.81 19.32 49.61 28.01 segment. (c) Realizations are based on sales by consolidated subsidiaries only - this excludes equity-accounted entities. Top of page 11 customers & products Financial results * The replacement cost profit before interest and tax for the second quarter and half year was USD640 million and USD1,574 million respectively, compared with USD594 million and USD1,258 million for the same periods in 2020. The second quarter and half year included a net adjusting charge of USD187 million and a net gain of USD91 million respectively, compared with a net charge of USD811 million and USD1,068 million for the same periods in 2020. * After excluding adjusting items*, the underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax* for the second quarter and half year was USD827 million and USD1,483 million respectively, compared with USD1,405 million and USD2,326 million for the same periods in 2020. * The customers & products result for the second quarter and half year reflects a stronger customers performance, more than offset by a significantly weaker products result and absence of earnings from our divested petrochemicals business, compared to the same periods last year. * customers - convenience and mobility results for the quarter and first half demonstrated continued strong performance, with higher earnings than the same periods last year. This result was supported by higher volumes in both retail fuel and aviation, as well as a material growth in convenience gross margin*. Castrol results for both the quarter and half year were materially higher than last year. This was despite industry base oil and additive shortages, and COVID impacts in key markets, such as India, in the second quarter. * products - the products result was weaker for the quarter and the half year due to a lower trading performance compared to an exceptionally strong performance in the second quarter of 2020, and a higher level of turnaround and maintenance activity in refining. Refining margins in the quarter were materially higher compared to last year, however the increasing cost of US renewable fuels credits and relatively weaker distillate demand growth in comparison to gasoline resulted in a smaller improvement in realized margins. Operational update * bp-operated refining availability* for the second quarter and half year was 93.5% and 94.1% respectively, lower compared with 95.6% and 95.9% for the same periods last year, due to a higher level of planned and unplanned maintenance. Utilization for the quarter was around 8 percentage points higher than the same period last year due to lower COVID related demand impacts. Strategic progress * We continued to progress our strategic agenda in redefining convenience, adding further strategic convenience sites* to our network. We also: ? announced an agreement to take full ownership of the Thorntons business in the US, positioning bp to be a leading convenience operator in the Midwest US. Completion of the transaction is expected in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals; ? expanded our convenience partnership model with Marks & Spencer, a leading UK retailer, piloting it in our UK franchise network; ? extended our partnership with PAYBACK, Europe's largest multi-partner loyalty programme, which has over 30 million customers, to become the first provider in Germany to exclusively offer PAYBACK loyalty rewards to electric vehicle drivers. * In next-gen mobility: ? bp pulse opened the UK's first fleet-dedicated rapid EV charging hub in London; ? Air bp expanded the rollout of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), adding the offer to Munich Airport. We now supply SAF at more than 20 airports worldwide. * In growth markets: ? Castrol signed an exclusive three-year deal with Ki Mobility solutions in India for supply of premium lubricants across their multi-brand workshops and online service provider platform which has around 10,000 retailers and 20,000 garage owners as customers. * In refining we continue to focus on creating a more resilient and high-performing portfolio: ? bp's Cherry Point refinery in Washington state was recognized as the "Best site in the industry" for its project planning and execution, for a record fifth time by research and benchmarking firm Independent Project Analysis (IPA). * These events build on the progress announced in our first-quarter results: ? bp pulse announced the rollout of new EV-only ultra-fast charging hubs across the UK; ? bp agreed to take a stake alongside Daimler and BMW in Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), a leading developer of digital charging software. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals; ? Castrol launched a range of advanced e-fluids, Castrol ON, designed for improved electric vehicle performance, with more than half of the world's major vehicle manufacturers[(a)] now using them as part of their factory fill; ? we ceased production at our Kwinana refinery in preparation to convert it to an import terminal; ? we received the final instalment of USD1 billion for the sale of our petrochemicals business to INEOS. 1. Based on LMCA data for top 20 selling OEMs (total new car sales) in 2019. Top of page 12 customers & products (continued) Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit (loss) before interest and tax 1,527 2,539 1,572 4,066 (2,379) Inventory holding (gains) losses* (887) (1,605) (978) (2,492) 3,637 RC profit before interest and tax 640 934 594 1,574 1,258 Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items 187 (278) 811 (91) 1,068 Underlying RC profit before interest and tax 827 656 1,405 1,483 2,326 Of which:[(a)] customers - convenience & mobility 951 658 432 1,609 1,120 Castrol - included in customers 265 334 63 599 230 products - refining & trading (124) (2) 926 (126) 1,094 petrochemicals - - 47 - 112 Taxation on an underlying RC basis (123) (133) (221) (256) (586) Underlying RC profit before interest 704 523 1,184 1,227 1,740 Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA*[(b)] customers - convenience & mobility 1,280 982 715 2,262 1,690 Castrol - included in customers 304 373 106 677 311 products - refining & trading 301 419 1,345 720 1,923 petrochemicals - - 97 - 212 1,581 1,401 2,157 2,982 3,825 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Total depreciation, depletion and amortization 754 745 752 1,499 1,499 Capital expenditure* customers - convenience & mobility 255 316 150 571 490 Castrol - included in customers 42 41 23 83 71 products - refining & trading 264 216 196 480 458 petrochemicals - - 23 - 78 Total capital expenditure 519 532 369 1,051 1,026 Retail[(c)] Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 bp retail sites* - total (#) 20,300 20,300 18,900 20,300 18,900 bp retail sites in growth markets* 2,700 2,650 1,300 2,700 1,300 Strategic convenience sites* 2,000 1,950 1,650 2,000 1,650 Marketing sales of refined products (mb/d) Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 US 1,131 1,016 872 1,074 955 Europe 838 706 685 772 820 Rest of World 469 440 364 455 441 2,438 2,162 1,921 2,301 2,216 Trading/supply sales of refined products[(d)] 415 336 403 376 430 Total sales volume of refined products 2,853 2,498 2,324 2,677 2,646 and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy. An amendment of 22mb/d has been made to amounts presented for the first quarter 2021. Top of page 13 customers & products (continued) Refining marker margin*[(a)] Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020

