    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
02:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -5-

08/03/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Total hydrocarbons* (USD/boe)          52.47    46.81    19.32      49.61    28.01 segment. (c)     Realizations are based on sales by consolidated subsidiaries only - this excludes equity-accounted entities. Top of page 11 customers & products Financial results *      The replacement cost profit before interest and tax for the second quarter and half year was USD640 million and USD1,574 million respectively, compared with USD594 million and USD1,258 million for the same periods in 2020. The second quarter and half year included a net adjusting charge of USD187 million and a net gain of USD91 million respectively, compared with a net charge of USD811 million and USD1,068 million for the same periods in 2020. *      After excluding adjusting items*, the underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax* for the second quarter and half year was USD827 million and USD1,483 million respectively, compared with USD1,405 million and USD2,326 million for the same periods in 2020. *      The customers & products result for the second quarter and half year reflects a stronger customers performance, more than offset by a significantly weaker products result and absence of earnings from our divested petrochemicals business, compared to the same periods last year. *      customers - convenience and mobility results for the quarter and first half demonstrated continued strong performance, with higher earnings than the same periods last year. This result was supported by higher volumes in both retail fuel and aviation, as well as a material growth in convenience gross margin*. Castrol results for both the quarter and half year were materially higher than last year. This was despite industry base oil and additive shortages, and COVID impacts in key markets, such as India, in the second quarter. *      products - the products result was weaker for the quarter and the half year due to a lower trading performance compared to an exceptionally strong performance in the second quarter of 2020, and a higher level of turnaround and maintenance activity in refining. Refining margins in the quarter were materially higher compared to last year, however the increasing cost of US renewable fuels credits and relatively weaker distillate demand growth in comparison to gasoline resulted in a smaller improvement in realized margins. Operational update *      bp-operated refining availability* for the second quarter and half year was 93.5% and 94.1% respectively, lower compared with 95.6% and 95.9% for the same periods last year, due to a higher level of planned and unplanned maintenance. Utilization for the quarter was around 8 percentage points higher than the same period last year due to lower COVID related demand impacts. Strategic progress *      We continued to progress our strategic agenda in redefining convenience, adding further strategic convenience sites* to our network. We also: ?     announced an agreement to take full ownership of the Thorntons business in the US, positioning bp to be a leading convenience operator in the Midwest US. Completion of the transaction is expected in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals; ?     expanded our convenience partnership model with Marks & Spencer, a leading UK retailer, piloting it in our UK franchise network; ?     extended our partnership with PAYBACK, Europe's largest multi-partner loyalty programme, which has over 30 million customers, to become the first provider in Germany to exclusively offer PAYBACK loyalty rewards to electric vehicle drivers. *      In next-gen mobility: ?     bp pulse opened the UK's first fleet-dedicated rapid EV charging hub in London; ?     Air bp expanded the rollout of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), adding the offer to Munich Airport. We now supply SAF at more than 20 airports worldwide. *      In growth markets: ?     Castrol signed an exclusive three-year deal with Ki Mobility solutions in India for supply of premium lubricants across their multi-brand workshops and online service provider platform which has around 10,000 retailers and 20,000 garage owners as customers. *      In refining we continue to focus on creating a more resilient and high-performing portfolio: ?     bp's Cherry Point refinery in Washington state was recognized as the "Best site in the industry" for its project planning and execution, for a record fifth time by research and benchmarking firm Independent Project Analysis (IPA). *      These events build on the progress announced in our first-quarter results: ?     bp pulse announced the rollout of new EV-only ultra-fast charging hubs across the UK; ?     bp agreed to take a stake alongside Daimler and BMW in Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), a leading developer of digital charging software. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals; ?     Castrol launched a range of advanced e-fluids, Castrol ON, designed for improved electric vehicle performance, with more than half of the world's major vehicle manufacturers[(a)] now using them as part of their factory fill; ?     we ceased production at our Kwinana refinery in preparation to convert it to an import terminal; ?     we received the final instalment of USD1 billion for the sale of our petrochemicals business to INEOS.  1. Based on LMCA data for top 20 selling OEMs (total new car sales) in 2019. Top of page 12 customers & products (continued) 
                                                     Second   First     Second     First     First 
                                                     quarter  quarter   quarter    half      half 
USD million                                            2021     2021      2020       2021      2020 
Profit (loss) before interest and tax                1,527    2,539     1,572      4,066     (2,379) 
Inventory holding (gains) losses*                    (887)    (1,605)   (978)      (2,492)   3,637 
RC profit before interest and tax                    640      934       594        1,574     1,258 
Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items   187      (278)     811        (91)      1,068 
Underlying RC profit before interest and tax         827      656       1,405      1,483     2,326 
Of which:[(a)] 
customers - convenience & mobility                   951      658       432        1,609     1,120 
Castrol - included in customers                      265      334       63         599       230 
products - refining & trading                        (124)    (2)       926        (126)     1,094 
petrochemicals                                       -        -         47         -         112 
Taxation on an underlying RC basis                   (123)    (133)     (221)      (256)     (586) 
Underlying RC profit before interest                 704      523       1,184      1,227     1,740 
                                                 Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                                 quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
USD million                                        2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
Adjusted EBITDA*[(b)] 
customers - convenience & mobility               1,280    982      715        2,262    1,690 
Castrol - included in customers                  304      373      106        677      311 
products - refining & trading                    301      419      1,345      720      1,923 
petrochemicals                                   -        -        97         -        212 
                                                 1,581    1,401    2,157      2,982    3,825 
 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization   754      745      752        1,499    1,499 
 
Capital expenditure* 
customers - convenience & mobility               255      316      150        571      490 
Castrol - included in customers                  42       41       23         83       71 
products - refining & trading                    264      216      196        480      458 
petrochemicals                                   -        -        23         -        78 
Total capital expenditure                        519      532      369        1,051    1,026 
Retail[(c)]                          Second    First     Second      First     First 
                                     quarter   quarter   quarter     half      half 
                                     2021      2021      2020        2021      2020 
bp retail sites* - total (#)         20,300    20,300    18,900      20,300    18,900 
bp retail sites in growth markets*   2,700     2,650     1,300       2,700     1,300 
Strategic convenience sites*         2,000     1,950     1,650       2,000     1,650 
Marketing sales of refined products (mb/d)      Second   First    Second     First    First 
                                                quarter  quarter  quarter    half     half 
                                                2021     2021     2020       2021     2020 
US                                              1,131    1,016    872        1,074    955 
Europe                                          838      706      685        772      820 
Rest of World                                   469      440      364        455      441 
                                                2,438    2,162    1,921      2,301    2,216 
Trading/supply sales of refined products[(d)]   415      336      403        376      430 
Total sales volume of refined products          2,853    2,498    2,324      2,677    2,646 and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy. An amendment of 22mb/d has been made to amounts presented for the first quarter 2021. Top of page 13 customers & products (continued) 
Refining marker margin*[(a)]                      Second  First   Second    First   First 
                                                  quarter quarter quarter   half    half 
                                                  2021    2021    2020      2021    2020

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

BP PLC 0.21% 289.8 Delayed Quote.13.72%
WTI -0.34% 71.13 Delayed Quote.52.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 220 B - -
Net income 2021 10 223 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 81 458 M 81 511 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 4,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC13.72%81 511
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.69%243 725
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.34%196 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.52%173 882
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%59 005
NESTE OYJ-12.41%47 208