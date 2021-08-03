PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -6

bp average refining marker margin (RMM) (USD/bbl) 13.7 8.7 5.9 11.2 7.4 reference for Mediterranean region. On this basis the second quarter and half year 2020 RMM would be USD6.1/bbl and USD7.5/ bbl respectively. Refinery throughputs - operated refineries (mb/d) Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 US 692 725 614 709 681 Europe 763 747 716 755 776 Rest of World 52 129 157 90 190 Total refinery throughputs 1,507 1,601 1,487 1,554 1,647 bp-operated refining availability* (%) 93.5 94.8 95.6 94.1 95.9 Top of page 14 Rosneft Financial results * The replacement cost (RC) profit before interest and tax for the second quarter and half year was USD643 million and USD1,006 million respectively, compared with a loss of USD124 million and USD141 million for the same periods in 2020. The second quarter and half year included a net adjusting charge of USD46 million, compared with USD63 million for the same periods in 2020. * After excluding adjusting items, the underlying RC profit before interest and tax* for the second quarter and half year was USD689 million and USD1,052 million respectively, compared with a loss of USD61 million and USD78 million for the same periods in 2020. * Compared with the same periods in 2020, the result for the second quarter primarily reflects higher oil prices partially offset by adverse foreign exchange effects whilst the result for the half year was primarily affected by higher oil prices, favourable foreign exchange and duty lag effects. * bp's two nominees, Bernard Looney and Bob Dudley, were re-elected to Rosneft's board at Rosneft's annual general meeting (AGM) on 1 June 2021. At the AGM, shareholders also approved a resolution to pay dividends of 6.94 roubles per ordinary share, which constitutes 50% of the company's IFRS net profit for 2020. bp received a payment of USD176 million after a deduction of withholding tax on 14 July. Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021[(a)] 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit (loss) before interest and tax[(b)(c)] 711 451 (71) 1,162 (289) Inventory holding (gains) losses* (68) (88) (53) (156) 148 RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 643 363 (124) 1,006 (141) Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items 46 - 63 46 63 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 689 363 (61) 1,052 (78) Taxation on an underlying RC basis (68) (35) 8 (103) 11 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest 621 328 (53) 949 (67) Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half 2021[(a)] 2021 2020 2021 2020 Production: Hydrocarbons (net of royalties, bp share) Liquids* (mb/d) 858 827 856 842 886 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 1,374 1,294 1,248 1,335 1,261 Total hydrocarbons* (mboe/d) 1,095 1,050 1,071 1,073 1,103 is based on preliminary operational and financial results of Rosneft for the three months and six months ended 30 June 2021. Actual results may differ from these amounts. Amounts reported for the second quarter are based on bp's 22.03% average economic interest for the quarter (first quarter 2021 22.03% and second quarter 2020 21.2%). (b) The Rosneft segment result includes equity-accounted earnings arising from bp's economic interest in Rosneft as adjusted for accounting required under IFRS relating to bp's purchase of its interest in Rosneft, and the amortization of the deferred gain relating to the divestment of bp's interest in TNK-BP. (c) bp's adjusted share of Rosneft's earnings after Rosneft's own finance costs, taxation and non-controlling interests is included in the bp group income statement within profit before interest and taxation. For each year-to-date period it is calculated by translating the amounts reported in Russian roubles into US dollars using the average exchange rate for the year to date. Top of page 15 other businesses & corporate Other businesses & corporate comprises our innovation & engineering business including bp ventures and Launchpad, regions, cities & solutions, our corporate activities & functions, and any residual costs of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Financial results * The replacement cost loss before interest and tax for the second quarter and half year was USD425 million and USD1,103 million respectively, compared with USD259 million and USD825 million for the same periods in 2020. The second quarter and half year included a net adjusting charge of USD120 million and USD628 million respectively, including USD73 million of favourable and USD374 million of adverse fair value accounting effects* respectively, compared with a net charge of USD39 million and USD173 million, including USD41 million of adverse fair value accounting effects, for the same periods in 2020. * After excluding adjusting items*, the underlying replacement cost loss before interest and tax* for the second quarter and half year was USD305 million and USD475 million respectively, compared with USD220 million and USD652 million for the same periods in 2020. Strategic progress * bp and CEMEX signed a memorandum of understanding on 13 May to explore solutions to help decarbonize the production and distribution of CEMEX's products and develop lower carbon offers for CEMEX and bp customers worldwide. * bp and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping signed a partnership agreement on 23 July committing to a long-term collaboration on the development of new alternative fuels and low carbon solutions for the shipping industry. * On 25 May, bp ventures invested USD7 million into electric vehicle (EV) charging firm IoTecha, which uses Internet of Things technology to connect EV charge points with the electricity grid, homes, and buildings. bp plans to integrate IoTecha's products into its EV ecosystem to help accelerate mainstream adoption of EVs and support the transition to more sustainable mobility. * bp ventures portfolio company Lightning eMotors became a public listed company on the New York Stock Exchange on 7 May. Lightning eMotors designs and manufactures electric vehicles (EVs) for commercial fleets, including school buses and ambulances, as well as offering charging technologies for commercial and government vehicles. bp, which has supported the company since 2014, owns approximately 30% of the company. The listing is expected to provide Lightning eMotors with growth capital to help accelerate its business. * Open Energi became Launchpad's 6th portfolio company on 28 June. Open Energi is an advanced software technology company that uses AI algorithms to optimize distributed commercial and industrial power assets at scale. * These events build on the progress announced in our first-quarter results, which comprised the following: bp and Qantas signed a memorandum of understanding on 15 January to collaborate on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia; bp signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to co-operate in assessing the potential and conditions required for large-scale decarbonized and integrated energy and mobility systems, including renewable energy projects in the regions and cities of Azerbaijan; bp and Infosys signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of a digitally-enabled Energy as a Service offer at Infosys campuses in India, which could be scaled to industrial parks and cities in the future; bp divested its holding in Palantir for USD443 million. Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit (loss) before interest and tax (425) (678) (259) (1,103) (825) Inventory holding (gains) losses* - - - - - RC profit (loss) before interest and tax (425) (678) (259) (1,103) (825) Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items 120 508 39 628 173 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax (305) (170) (220) (475) (652) Taxation on an underlying RC basis 101 54 (131) 155 (31)

