    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -7-

08/03/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest           (204)   (116)   (351)     (320)     (683) Top of page 16 This results announcement also represents BP's half-yearly financial report for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules made by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In this context: (i) the condensed set of financial statements can be found on pages 18-30; (ii) pages 1-15, and 31-45 comprise the interim management report; and (iii) the directors' responsibility statement and auditors' independent review report can be found on pages 16-17. Statement of directors' responsibilities The directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the condensed set of financial statements on pages 18-30 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', and that the interim management report on pages 1-15, and 31-45 includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The directors of BP p.l.c. are listed on pages 74-77 of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, with the following exceptions: Brendan Nelson and Professor Dame Ann Dowling retired on 12 May 2021. By order of the board 
Bernard Looney          Murray Auchincloss 
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 
2 August 2021           2 August 2021 Top of page 17 Independent review report to BP p.l.c. We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 which comprises the group income statement, condensed group statement of comprehensive income, condensed group statement of changes in equity, group balance sheet, condensed group cash flow statement and related notes 1 to 11. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Financial Reporting Standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. Use of our report This report is made solely to the company in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed. Deloitte LLP Statutory Auditor London United Kingdom 2 August 2021 The maintenance and integrity of the BP p.l.c. website are the responsibility of the directors; the review work carried out by the statutory auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the statutory auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial information since it was initially presented on the website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Top of page 18 Financial statements Group income statement 
                                                                    Second    First     Second       First     First 
                                                                    quarter   quarter   quarter      half      half 
USD million                                                           2021      2021      2020         2021      2020 
 
Sales and other operating revenues (Note 5)[(a)]                    36,467    34,544    21,262       71,011    52,235 
Earnings from joint ventures - after interest and tax               (57)      160       (567)        103       (589) 
Earnings from associates - after interest and tax                   856       601       (100)        1,457     (344) 
Interest and other income                                           82        82        107          164       247 
Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets                        250       1,105     74           1,355     90 
Total revenues and other income                                     37,598    36,492    20,776       74,090    51,639 
Purchases[(a)]                                                      21,241    15,656    8,364        36,897    28,565 
Production and manufacturing expenses                               6,562     6,858     5,211        13,420    11,310 
Production and similar taxes                                        295       253       124          548       327 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (Note 6)                   3,631     3,367     3,937        6,998     7,996 
Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets 
(Note 3)                                                            (2,937)   373       11,770       (2,564)   12,919 
Exploration expense                                                 107       99        9,674        206       9,876 
Distribution and administration expenses                            2,874     2,615     2,509        5,489     5,193 
Profit (loss) before interest and taxation                          5,825     7,271     (20,813)     13,096    (24,547) 
Finance costs                                                       682       723       783          1,405     1,566 
Net finance expense relating to pensions and other 
post-retirement benefits                                            5         6         8            11        15 
Profit (loss) before taxation                                       5,138     6,542     (21,604)     11,680    (26,128) 
Taxation                                                            1,784     1,642     (4,082)      3,426     (4,221) 
Profit (loss) for the period                                        3,354     4,900     (17,522)     8,254     (21,907) 
Attributable to 
BP shareholders                                                     3,116     4,667     (16,848)     7,783     (21,213) 
Non-controlling interests                                           238       233       (674)        471       (694) 
                                                                    3,354     4,900     (17,522)     8,254     (21,907) 
 
Earnings per share (Note 7) 
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to BP shareholders 
Per ordinary share (cents) 
Basic                                                               15.37     22.99     (83.32)      38.36     (105.02) 
Diluted                                                             15.30     22.89     (83.32)      38.16     (105.02) 
Per ADS (dollars) 
Basic                                                               0.92      1.38      (5.00)       2.30      (6.30) 
Diluted                                                             0.92      1.37      (5.00)       2.29      (6.30) (a)    2020 numbers have been restated as a result of changes to the net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy. Top of page 19 Condensed group statement of comprehensive income 
                                                                    Second   First    Second       First     First 
                                                                    quarter  quarter  quarter      half      half 
USD million                                                           2021     2021     2020         2021      2020 
 
Profit (loss) for the period                                        3,354    4,900    (17,522)     8,254     (21,907) 
Other comprehensive income 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Currency translation differences[(a)]                               902      (605)    1,371        297       (3,271)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

