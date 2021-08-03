PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -7

Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest (204) (116) (351) (320) (683) Top of page 16 This results announcement also represents BP's half-yearly financial report for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules made by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In this context: (i) the condensed set of financial statements can be found on pages 18-30; (ii) pages 1-15, and 31-45 comprise the interim management report; and (iii) the directors' responsibility statement and auditors' independent review report can be found on pages 16-17. Statement of directors' responsibilities The directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the condensed set of financial statements on pages 18-30 has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', and that the interim management report on pages 1-15, and 31-45 includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The directors of BP p.l.c. are listed on pages 74-77 of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, with the following exceptions: Brendan Nelson and Professor Dame Ann Dowling retired on 12 May 2021. By order of the board Bernard Looney Murray Auchincloss Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 2 August 2021 2 August 2021 Top of page 17 Independent review report to BP p.l.c. We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 which comprises the group income statement, condensed group statement of comprehensive income, condensed group statement of changes in equity, group balance sheet, condensed group cash flow statement and related notes 1 to 11. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Financial Reporting Standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. Use of our report This report is made solely to the company in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Financial Reporting Council. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed. Deloitte LLP Statutory Auditor London United Kingdom 2 August 2021 The maintenance and integrity of the BP p.l.c. website are the responsibility of the directors; the review work carried out by the statutory auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the statutory auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial information since it was initially presented on the website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Top of page 18 Financial statements Group income statement Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and other operating revenues (Note 5)[(a)] 36,467 34,544 21,262 71,011 52,235 Earnings from joint ventures - after interest and tax (57) 160 (567) 103 (589) Earnings from associates - after interest and tax 856 601 (100) 1,457 (344) Interest and other income 82 82 107 164 247 Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets 250 1,105 74 1,355 90 Total revenues and other income 37,598 36,492 20,776 74,090 51,639 Purchases[(a)] 21,241 15,656 8,364 36,897 28,565 Production and manufacturing expenses 6,562 6,858 5,211 13,420 11,310 Production and similar taxes 295 253 124 548 327 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (Note 6) 3,631 3,367 3,937 6,998 7,996 Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets (Note 3) (2,937) 373 11,770 (2,564) 12,919 Exploration expense 107 99 9,674 206 9,876 Distribution and administration expenses 2,874 2,615 2,509 5,489 5,193 Profit (loss) before interest and taxation 5,825 7,271 (20,813) 13,096 (24,547) Finance costs 682 723 783 1,405 1,566 Net finance expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits 5 6 8 11 15 Profit (loss) before taxation 5,138 6,542 (21,604) 11,680 (26,128) Taxation 1,784 1,642 (4,082) 3,426 (4,221) Profit (loss) for the period 3,354 4,900 (17,522) 8,254 (21,907) Attributable to BP shareholders 3,116 4,667 (16,848) 7,783 (21,213) Non-controlling interests 238 233 (674) 471 (694) 3,354 4,900 (17,522) 8,254 (21,907) Earnings per share (Note 7) Profit (loss) for the period attributable to BP shareholders Per ordinary share (cents) Basic 15.37 22.99 (83.32) 38.36 (105.02) Diluted 15.30 22.89 (83.32) 38.16 (105.02) Per ADS (dollars) Basic 0.92 1.38 (5.00) 2.30 (6.30) Diluted 0.92 1.37 (5.00) 2.29 (6.30) (a) 2020 numbers have been restated as a result of changes to the net presentation of revenues and purchases relating to physically settled derivative contracts effective 1 January 2021. For more information see Note 1 Basis of preparation - Voluntary change in accounting policy. Top of page 19 Condensed group statement of comprehensive income Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit (loss) for the period 3,354 4,900 (17,522) 8,254 (21,907) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences[(a)] 902 (605) 1,371 297 (3,271)

