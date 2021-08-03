PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -8

Exchange (gains) losses on translation of foreign operations
reclassified to gain or loss on sale of businesses and fixed
assets - - 3 - 4
Cash flow hedges and costs of hedging (207) (62) 68 (269) 153
Share of items relating to equity-accounted entities, net of tax (68) 11 (333) (57) 109
Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified 8 1 (37) 9 80
635 (655) 1,072 (20) (2,925)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of the net pension and other post-retirement
benefit liability or asset[(b)] 590 2,026 (1,960) 2,616 (241)
Cash flow hedges that will subsequently be transferred to the
balance sheet 1 2 (2) 3 (10)
Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified (165) (588) 623 (753) -
426 1,440 (1,339) 1,866 (251)
Other comprehensive income 1,061 785 (267) 1,846 (3,176)
Total comprehensive income 4,415 5,685 (17,789) 10,100 (25,083)
Attributable to
BP shareholders 4,183 5,460 (17,142) 9,643 (24,359)
Non-controlling interests 232 225 (647) 457 (724)
4,415 5,685 (17,789) 10,100 (25,083) (a) Second quarter and first half 2021 and 2020 principally affected by movements in the Russian rouble against the US dollar. (b) See Note 1 - Basis of preparation - Pensions and other post-retirement benefits for further information. Top of page 20 Condensed group statement of changes in equity
bp
shareholders' Non-controlling interests Total
Hybrid Other
USD million equity bonds interest equity
At 1 January 2021 71,250 12,076 2,242 85,568
Total comprehensive income 9,643 249 208 10,100
Dividends (2,134) - (158) (2,292)
Cash flow hedges transferred to the balance sheet, net of tax (6) - - (6)
Repurchase of ordinary share capital (500) - - (500)
Share-based payments, net of tax 188 - - 188
Share of equity-accounted entities' changes in equity, net of
tax (3) - - (3)
Payments on perpetual hybrid bonds (7) (376) - (383)
Transactions involving non-controlling interests, net of tax 366 - 194 560
At 30 June 2021 78,797 11,949 2,486 93,232
bp
shareholders' Non-controlling interests Total
Hybrid Other
USD million equity bonds interest equity
At 1 January 2020 98,412 - 2,296 100,708
Total comprehensive income (24,359) - (724) (25,083)
Dividends (4,242) - (105) (4,347)
Cash flow hedges transferred to the balance sheet, net of tax 6 - - 6
Repurchase of ordinary share capital (776) - - (776)
Share-based payments, net of tax 342 - - 342
Issue of perpetual hybrid bonds (48) 11,909 - 11,861
Transactions involving non-controlling interests, net of tax (471) - 571 100
At 30 June 2020 68,864 11,909 2,038 82,811 Top of page 21 Group balance sheet
30 June 31 December
USD million 2021 2020
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 116,177 114,836
Goodwill 12,497 12,480
Intangible assets 6,237 6,093
Investments in joint ventures 9,703 8,362
Investments in associates 20,194 18,975
Other investments 2,539 2,746
Fixed assets 167,347 163,492
Loans 776 840
Trade and other receivables 3,685 4,351
Derivative financial instruments 7,887 9,755
Prepayments 487 533
Deferred tax assets 6,662 7,744
Defined benefit pension plan surpluses 10,489 7,957
197,333 194,672
Current assets
Loans 366 458
Inventories 22,608 16,873
Trade and other receivables 23,540 17,948
Derivative financial instruments 4,062 2,992
Prepayments 1,298 1,269
Current tax receivable 425 672
Other investments 164 333
Cash and cash equivalents 34,256 31,111
86,719 71,656
Assets classified as held for sale (Note 2) 34 1,326
86,753 72,982
Total assets 284,086 267,654
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables 45,198 36,014
Derivative financial instruments 5,117 2,998
Accruals 4,517 4,650
Lease liabilities 1,825 1,933
Finance debt 7,622 9,359
Current tax payable 1,429 1,038
Provisions 4,831 3,761
70,539 59,753
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale (Note 2) 31 46
70,570 59,799
Non-current liabilities
Other payables 10,886 12,112
Derivative financial instruments 5,419 5,404
Accruals 889 852
Lease liabilities 7,038 7,329
Finance debt 60,625 63,305
Deferred tax liabilities 7,854 6,831
Provisions 19,069 17,200
Defined benefit pension plan and other post-retirement benefit plan deficits 8,504 9,254
