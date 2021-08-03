Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
02:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -8-

08/03/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Exchange (gains) losses on translation of foreign operations 
reclassified to gain or loss on sale of businesses and fixed 
assets                                                              -        -        3            -         4 
Cash flow hedges and costs of hedging                               (207)    (62)     68           (269)     153 
Share of items relating to equity-accounted entities, net of tax    (68)     11       (333)        (57)      109 
Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified               8        1        (37)         9         80 
                                                                    635      (655)    1,072        (20)      (2,925) 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 
Remeasurements of the net pension and other post-retirement 
benefit liability or asset[(b)]                                     590      2,026    (1,960)      2,616     (241) 
Cash flow hedges that will subsequently be transferred to the 
balance sheet                                                       1        2        (2)          3         (10) 
Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified          (165)    (588)    623          (753)     - 
                                                                    426      1,440    (1,339)      1,866     (251) 
Other comprehensive income                                          1,061    785      (267)        1,846     (3,176) 
Total comprehensive income                                          4,415    5,685    (17,789)     10,100    (25,083) 
Attributable to 
BP shareholders                                                     4,183    5,460    (17,142)     9,643     (24,359) 
Non-controlling interests                                           232      225      (647)        457       (724) 
                                                                    4,415    5,685    (17,789)     10,100    (25,083) (a)    Second quarter and first half 2021 and 2020 principally affected by movements in the Russian rouble against the US dollar. (b)    See Note 1 - Basis of preparation - Pensions and other post-retirement benefits for further information. Top of page 20 Condensed group statement of changes in equity 
                                                                   bp 
                                                                   shareholders'   Non-controlling interests Total 
                                                                                   Hybrid      Other 
USD million                                                          equity          bonds       interest      equity 
At 1 January 2021                                                  71,250          12,076      2,242         85,568 
 
Total comprehensive income                                         9,643           249         208           10,100 
Dividends                                                          (2,134)         -           (158)         (2,292) 
Cash flow hedges transferred to the balance sheet, net of tax      (6)             -           -             (6) 
Repurchase of ordinary share capital                               (500)           -           -             (500) 
Share-based payments, net of tax                                   188             -           -             188 
Share of equity-accounted entities' changes in equity, net of 
tax                                                                (3)             -           -             (3) 
Payments on perpetual hybrid bonds                                 (7)             (376)       -             (383) 
Transactions involving non-controlling interests, net of tax       366             -           194           560 
At 30 June 2021                                                    78,797          11,949      2,486         93,232 
 
                                                                   bp 
                                                                   shareholders'   Non-controlling interests Total 
                                                                                   Hybrid      Other 
USD million                                                          equity          bonds       interest      equity 
At 1 January 2020                                                  98,412          -           2,296         100,708 
 
Total comprehensive income                                         (24,359)        -           (724)         (25,083) 
Dividends                                                          (4,242)         -           (105)         (4,347) 
Cash flow hedges transferred to the balance sheet, net of tax      6               -           -             6 
Repurchase of ordinary share capital                               (776)           -           -             (776) 
Share-based payments, net of tax                                   342             -           -             342 
Issue of perpetual hybrid bonds                                    (48)            11,909      -             11,861 
Transactions involving non-controlling interests, net of tax       (471)           -           571           100 
At 30 June 2020                                                    68,864          11,909      2,038         82,811 Top of page 21 Group balance sheet 
                                                                                   30 June    31 December 
USD million                                                                          2021       2020 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment                                                      116,177    114,836 
Goodwill                                                                           12,497     12,480 
Intangible assets                                                                  6,237      6,093 
Investments in joint ventures                                                      9,703      8,362 
Investments in associates                                                          20,194     18,975 
Other investments                                                                  2,539      2,746 
Fixed assets                                                                       167,347    163,492 
Loans                                                                              776        840 
Trade and other receivables                                                        3,685      4,351 
Derivative financial instruments                                                   7,887      9,755 
Prepayments                                                                        487        533 
Deferred tax assets                                                                6,662      7,744 
Defined benefit pension plan surpluses                                             10,489     7,957 
                                                                                   197,333    194,672 
Current assets 
Loans                                                                              366        458 
Inventories                                                                        22,608     16,873 
Trade and other receivables                                                        23,540     17,948 
Derivative financial instruments                                                   4,062      2,992 
Prepayments                                                                        1,298      1,269 
Current tax receivable                                                             425        672 
Other investments                                                                  164        333 
Cash and cash equivalents                                                          34,256     31,111 
                                                                                   86,719     71,656 
Assets classified as held for sale (Note 2)                                        34         1,326 
                                                                                   86,753     72,982 
Total assets                                                                       284,086    267,654 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                                                           45,198     36,014 
Derivative financial instruments                                                   5,117      2,998 
Accruals                                                                           4,517      4,650 
Lease liabilities                                                                  1,825      1,933 
Finance debt                                                                       7,622      9,359 
Current tax payable                                                                1,429      1,038 
Provisions                                                                         4,831      3,761 
                                                                                   70,539     59,753 
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale (Note 2)   31         46 
                                                                                   70,570     59,799 
Non-current liabilities 
Other payables                                                                     10,886     12,112 
Derivative financial instruments                                                   5,419      5,404 
Accruals                                                                           889        852 
Lease liabilities                                                                  7,038      7,329 
Finance debt                                                                       60,625     63,305 
Deferred tax liabilities                                                           7,854      6,831 
Provisions                                                                         19,069     17,200 
Defined benefit pension plan and other post-retirement benefit plan deficits       8,504      9,254

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.21% 289.8 Delayed Quote.13.72%
WTI -0.34% 71.141 Delayed Quote.52.09%
All news about BP PLC
