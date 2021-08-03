PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -8

Exchange (gains) losses on translation of foreign operations reclassified to gain or loss on sale of businesses and fixed assets - - 3 - 4 Cash flow hedges and costs of hedging (207) (62) 68 (269) 153 Share of items relating to equity-accounted entities, net of tax (68) 11 (333) (57) 109 Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified 8 1 (37) 9 80 635 (655) 1,072 (20) (2,925) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of the net pension and other post-retirement benefit liability or asset[(b)] 590 2,026 (1,960) 2,616 (241) Cash flow hedges that will subsequently be transferred to the balance sheet 1 2 (2) 3 (10) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified (165) (588) 623 (753) - 426 1,440 (1,339) 1,866 (251) Other comprehensive income 1,061 785 (267) 1,846 (3,176) Total comprehensive income 4,415 5,685 (17,789) 10,100 (25,083) Attributable to BP shareholders 4,183 5,460 (17,142) 9,643 (24,359) Non-controlling interests 232 225 (647) 457 (724) 4,415 5,685 (17,789) 10,100 (25,083) (a) Second quarter and first half 2021 and 2020 principally affected by movements in the Russian rouble against the US dollar. (b) See Note 1 - Basis of preparation - Pensions and other post-retirement benefits for further information. Top of page 20 Condensed group statement of changes in equity bp shareholders' Non-controlling interests Total Hybrid Other USD million equity bonds interest equity At 1 January 2021 71,250 12,076 2,242 85,568 Total comprehensive income 9,643 249 208 10,100 Dividends (2,134) - (158) (2,292) Cash flow hedges transferred to the balance sheet, net of tax (6) - - (6) Repurchase of ordinary share capital (500) - - (500) Share-based payments, net of tax 188 - - 188 Share of equity-accounted entities' changes in equity, net of tax (3) - - (3) Payments on perpetual hybrid bonds (7) (376) - (383) Transactions involving non-controlling interests, net of tax 366 - 194 560 At 30 June 2021 78,797 11,949 2,486 93,232 bp shareholders' Non-controlling interests Total Hybrid Other USD million equity bonds interest equity At 1 January 2020 98,412 - 2,296 100,708 Total comprehensive income (24,359) - (724) (25,083) Dividends (4,242) - (105) (4,347) Cash flow hedges transferred to the balance sheet, net of tax 6 - - 6 Repurchase of ordinary share capital (776) - - (776) Share-based payments, net of tax 342 - - 342 Issue of perpetual hybrid bonds (48) 11,909 - 11,861 Transactions involving non-controlling interests, net of tax (471) - 571 100 At 30 June 2020 68,864 11,909 2,038 82,811 Top of page 21 Group balance sheet 30 June 31 December USD million 2021 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 116,177 114,836 Goodwill 12,497 12,480 Intangible assets 6,237 6,093 Investments in joint ventures 9,703 8,362 Investments in associates 20,194 18,975 Other investments 2,539 2,746 Fixed assets 167,347 163,492 Loans 776 840 Trade and other receivables 3,685 4,351 Derivative financial instruments 7,887 9,755 Prepayments 487 533 Deferred tax assets 6,662 7,744 Defined benefit pension plan surpluses 10,489 7,957 197,333 194,672 Current assets Loans 366 458 Inventories 22,608 16,873 Trade and other receivables 23,540 17,948 Derivative financial instruments 4,062 2,992 Prepayments 1,298 1,269 Current tax receivable 425 672 Other investments 164 333 Cash and cash equivalents 34,256 31,111 86,719 71,656 Assets classified as held for sale (Note 2) 34 1,326 86,753 72,982 Total assets 284,086 267,654 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 45,198 36,014 Derivative financial instruments 5,117 2,998 Accruals 4,517 4,650 Lease liabilities 1,825 1,933 Finance debt 7,622 9,359 Current tax payable 1,429 1,038 Provisions 4,831 3,761 70,539 59,753 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale (Note 2) 31 46 70,570 59,799 Non-current liabilities Other payables 10,886 12,112 Derivative financial instruments 5,419 5,404 Accruals 889 852 Lease liabilities 7,038 7,329 Finance debt 60,625 63,305 Deferred tax liabilities 7,854 6,831 Provisions 19,069 17,200 Defined benefit pension plan and other post-retirement benefit plan deficits 8,504 9,254

