PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -9

120,284 122,287 Total liabilities 190,854 182,086 Net assets 93,232 85,568 Equity BP shareholders' equity 78,797 71,250 Non-controlling interests 14,435 14,318 Total equity 93,232 85,568 Top of page 22 Condensed group cash flow statement Second First Second First First quarter quarter quarter half half USD million 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Profit (loss) before taxation 5,138 6,542 (21,604) 11,680 (26,128) Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before taxation to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expenditure written off 3,659 3,428 13,555 7,087 17,712 Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses and fixed (3,187) (732) 11,696 (3,919) 12,829 assets Earnings from equity-accounted entities, less dividends (539) (633) 860 (1,172) 1,365 received Net charge for interest and other finance expense, less net interest paid 300 29 17 329 154 Share-based payments 228 (46) 351 182 345 Net operating charge for pensions and other post-retirement benefits, less contributions and benefit payments for unfunded plans (371) (20) (34) (391) (54) Net charge for provisions, less payments 1,172 902 (365) 2,074 (424) Movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities 26 (2,793) (609) (2,767) 74 Income taxes paid (1,015) (568) (130) (1,583) (1,184) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,411 6,109 3,737 11,520 4,689 Investing activities Expenditure on property, plant and equipment, intangible and other assets (2,435) (3,033) (3,018) (5,468) (6,807) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1) - (1) (17) Investment in joint ventures (47) (742) (8) (789) (26) Investment in associates (32) (22) (41) (54) (78) Total cash capital expenditure (2,514) (3,798) (3,067) (6,312) (6,928) Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 93 551 10 644 20 Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash disposed 122 3,613 670 3,735 1,341 Proceeds from loan repayments 67 61 543 128 606 Cash provided from investing activities 282 4,225 1,223 4,507 1,967 Net cash used in investing activities (2,232) 427 (1,844) (1,805) (4,961) Financing activities Net issue (repurchase) of shares (Note 7) (500) - - (500) (776) Lease liability payments (514) (560) (664) (1,074) (1,233) Proceeds from long-term financing 1,985 1,956 6,846 3,941 9,530 Repayments of long-term financing (67) (7,029) (964) (7,096) (4,681) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt (33) 222 (215) 189 2,302 Issue of perpetual hybrid bonds - - 11,861 - 11,861 Payments on perpetual hybrid bonds (328) (55) - (383) - Payments relating to transactions involving non-controlling - - (8) - (8) interests (other) Receipts relating to transactions involving non-controlling 3 668 - 671 9 interests (other) Dividends paid - BP shareholders (1,062) (1,064) (2,119) (2,126) (4,221) - non-controlling interests (107) (51) (74) (158) (105) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (623) (5,913) 14,663 (6,536) 12,678 Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash 24 (58) (42) (34) (225) equivalents Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,580 565 16,514 3,145 12,181 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,676 31,111 18,139 31,111 22,472 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period[(a)] 34,256 31,676 34,653 34,256 34,653 (a) Second quarter and first half 2020 includes USD436 million of cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale in the group balance sheet. Top of page 23 Notes Note 1. Basis of preparation The interim financial information included in this report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The results for the interim periods are unaudited and, in the opinion of management, include all adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of the results for each period. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. This report should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended 31 December 2020 included in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial statements. The ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the current economic environment has been considered as part of the going concern assessment. Forecast liquidity has been assessed under a number of stressed scenarios to support this assertion. Reverse stress tests indicated that the group will continue to operate as a going concern for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the interim financial statements even if the Brent price fell to zero. bp prepares its consolidated financial statements included within BP Annual Report and Form 20-F on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and in accordance with the provisions of the UK Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards. As a result of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, with effect from 1 January 2021, the consolidated financial statements are also prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the UK. IFRS as adopted by the UK does not differ from IFRS as adopted by the EU. IFRS as adopted by the EU and UK differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the IASB. The differences have no impact on the group's consolidated financial statements for the periods presented. The financial information presented herein has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies expected to be used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 which are the same as those used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 with the exception of the changes described in the 'Updates to significant accounting policies' section below. There are no other new or amended standards or interpretations adopted from 1 January 2021 onwards that have a significant impact on the financial information. Considerations in respect of COVID-19 and the current economic environment bp's significant accounting judgements and estimates were disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. These have been subsequently considered at the end of each quarter to determine if any changes were required to those judgements and estimates as a result of current market conditions. The conditions also result in the valuation of certain assets and liabilities remaining subject to more uncertainty, including those set out below. Impairment testing assumptions The group's price assumption for Brent oil was revised during the second quarter. The assumption up to 2030 was increased to reflect near-term supply constraints whereas the long-term assumption was decreased reaching USD55 per barrel by 2040 and USD45 per barrel by 2050 (in real 2020 terms) as bp's management expects an acceleration of the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy. The price assumption for Henry Hub gas are unchanged from those disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. A summary of the group's price assumptions, in real 2020 terms, is provided below: Second half 2021 2025 2030 2040 2050 Brent oil (USD/bbl) 60 60 60 55 45

