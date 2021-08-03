Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:36:08 am
289.8 GBX   +0.21%
02:35aBP Raises Dividend, Launches $1.4 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -9-

08/03/2021
                                                                                   120,284    122,287 
Total liabilities                                                                  190,854    182,086 
Net assets                                                                         93,232     85,568 
Equity 
BP shareholders' equity                                                            78,797     71,250 
Non-controlling interests                                                          14,435     14,318 
Total equity                                                                       93,232     85,568 Top of page 22 Condensed group cash flow statement 
                                                                  Second    First     Second       First     First 
                                                                  quarter   quarter   quarter      half      half 
USD million                                                         2021      2021      2020         2021      2020 
Operating activities 
Profit (loss) before taxation                                     5,138     6,542     (21,604)     11,680    (26,128) 
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before taxation to net 
cash provided by operating activities 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration 
expenditure written off                                           3,659     3,428     13,555       7,087     17,712 
Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses and fixed        (3,187)   (732)     11,696       (3,919)   12,829 
assets 
Earnings from equity-accounted entities, less dividends           (539)     (633)     860          (1,172)   1,365 
received 
Net charge for interest and other finance expense, less net 
interest paid                                                     300       29        17           329       154 
Share-based payments                                              228       (46)      351          182       345 
Net operating charge for pensions and other post-retirement 
benefits, less contributions and benefit payments for unfunded 
plans                                                             (371)     (20)      (34)         (391)     (54) 
Net charge for provisions, less payments                          1,172     902       (365)        2,074     (424) 
Movements in inventories and other current and non-current 
assets and liabilities                                            26        (2,793)   (609)        (2,767)   74 
Income taxes paid                                                 (1,015)   (568)     (130)        (1,583)   (1,184) 
Net cash provided by operating activities                         5,411     6,109     3,737        11,520    4,689 
Investing activities 
Expenditure on property, plant and equipment, intangible and 
other assets                                                      (2,435)   (3,033)   (3,018)      (5,468)   (6,807) 
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired                                -         (1)       -            (1)       (17) 
Investment in joint ventures                                      (47)      (742)     (8)          (789)     (26) 
Investment in associates                                          (32)      (22)      (41)         (54)      (78) 
Total cash capital expenditure                                    (2,514)   (3,798)   (3,067)      (6,312)   (6,928) 
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets                            93        551       10           644       20 
Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash disposed        122       3,613     670          3,735     1,341 
Proceeds from loan repayments                                     67        61        543          128       606 
Cash provided from investing activities                           282       4,225     1,223        4,507     1,967 
Net cash used in investing activities                             (2,232)   427       (1,844)      (1,805)   (4,961) 
Financing activities 
Net issue (repurchase) of shares (Note 7)                         (500)     -         -            (500)     (776) 
Lease liability payments                                          (514)     (560)     (664)        (1,074)   (1,233) 
Proceeds from long-term financing                                 1,985     1,956     6,846        3,941     9,530 
Repayments of long-term financing                                 (67)      (7,029)   (964)        (7,096)   (4,681) 
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt                        (33)      222       (215)        189       2,302 
Issue of perpetual hybrid bonds                                   -         -         11,861       -         11,861 
Payments on perpetual hybrid bonds                                (328)     (55)      -            (383)     - 
Payments relating to transactions involving non-controlling       -         -         (8)          -         (8) 
interests (other) 
Receipts relating to transactions involving non-controlling       3         668       -            671       9 
interests (other) 
Dividends paid - BP shareholders                                  (1,062)   (1,064)   (2,119)      (2,126)   (4,221) 
 - non-controlling interests                                      (107)     (51)      (74)         (158)     (105) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities               (623)     (5,913)   14,663       (6,536)   12,678 
Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash        24        (58)      (42)         (34)      (225) 
equivalents 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents                  2,580     565       16,514       3,145     12,181 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period                  31,676    31,111    18,139       31,111    22,472 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period[(a)]                   34,256    31,676    34,653       34,256    34,653 (a)     Second quarter and first half 2020 includes USD436 million of cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale in the group balance sheet. Top of page 23 Notes Note 1. Basis of preparation The interim financial information included in this report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The results for the interim periods are unaudited and, in the opinion of management, include all adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of the results for each period. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. This report should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended 31 December 2020 included in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial statements. The ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the current economic environment has been considered as part of the going concern assessment. Forecast liquidity has been assessed under a number of stressed scenarios to support this assertion. Reverse stress tests indicated that the group will continue to operate as a going concern for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the interim financial statements even if the Brent price fell to zero. bp prepares its consolidated financial statements included within BP Annual Report and Form 20-F on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and in accordance with the provisions of the UK Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards. As a result of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, with effect from 1 January 2021, the consolidated financial statements are also prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the UK. IFRS as adopted by the UK does not differ from IFRS as adopted by the EU. IFRS as adopted by the EU and UK differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the IASB. The differences have no impact on the group's consolidated financial statements for the periods presented. The financial information presented herein has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies expected to be used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 which are the same as those used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 with the exception of the changes described in the 'Updates to significant accounting policies' section below. There are no other new or amended standards or interpretations adopted from 1 January 2021 onwards that have a significant impact on the financial information. Considerations in respect of COVID-19 and the current economic environment bp's significant accounting judgements and estimates were disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. These have been subsequently considered at the end of each quarter to determine if any changes were required to those judgements and estimates as a result of current market conditions. The conditions also result in the valuation of certain assets and liabilities remaining subject to more uncertainty, including those set out below. Impairment testing assumptions The group's price assumption for Brent oil was revised during the second quarter. The assumption up to 2030 was increased to reflect near-term supply constraints whereas the long-term assumption was decreased reaching USD55 per barrel by 2040 and USD45 per barrel by 2050 (in real 2020 terms)  as bp's management expects an acceleration of the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy. The price assumption for Henry Hub gas are unchanged from those disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. A summary of the group's price assumptions, in real 2020 terms, is provided below: 
                             Second half 2021 2025 2030 2040 2050 
Brent oil (USD/bbl)            60               60   60   55   45

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

